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Really Big Coloring Books® Opens Global Coloring Book Publishing Platforms
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Wayne Bell of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., a long-established leader in children's and educational coloring book publishing, announced that it has built one of the most comprehensive digital asset platforms for coloring books worldwide.
The company's portfolio includes category-leading digital properties such as ColoringBook, ColoringBooks, ColouringBooks, and ColoringBooks, along with more than 1,300 related domain names across key international markets. These assets were assembled over decades, creating a powerful foundation for global publishing, licensing, e-commerce, education, and digital growth.
"Few categories combine creativity, education, family engagement, licensing potential, and worldwide appeal like coloring books," said N. Wayne Bell, Founder and CEO of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. "We are building new multi-language platforms designed to help lead the future of this industry."
In addition to its domain portfolio, Really Big Coloring Books® operates a fully integrated publishing company with proprietary content, educational product lines, licensed products, wholesale distribution, manufacturing relationships, and long-standing connections with consumer and institutional markets. The company owns hundreds of thousands of pages of original rendered art; there are no outside interests, and ownership is complete.
The company serves publishers, authors, educators, retailers, nonprofits, government agencies, museums, libraries, and licensing partners. Its independent ownership allows for flexible decision-making and long-term strategic growth without outside investor control.
As demand grows for creative, educational, wellness, and screen-balanced content, Really Big Coloring Books® believes the coloring book category is entering a new era of opportunity. The company is exploring strategic relationships with publishers, media companies, educational organizations, licensing groups, and direct-to-consumer brands. "Most organizations have content, distribution, or digital reach," Bell added. "Very few have all three in one platform."
About Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc.
Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. is a Missouri-based independent publishing company specializing in children's, educational, custom, and licensed coloring book products. The company owns premium coloring-book domains and more than 1,300 related digital assets that serve global markets.
The company's portfolio includes category-leading digital properties such as ColoringBook, ColoringBooks, ColouringBooks, and ColoringBooks, along with more than 1,300 related domain names across key international markets. These assets were assembled over decades, creating a powerful foundation for global publishing, licensing, e-commerce, education, and digital growth.
"Few categories combine creativity, education, family engagement, licensing potential, and worldwide appeal like coloring books," said N. Wayne Bell, Founder and CEO of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. "We are building new multi-language platforms designed to help lead the future of this industry."
In addition to its domain portfolio, Really Big Coloring Books® operates a fully integrated publishing company with proprietary content, educational product lines, licensed products, wholesale distribution, manufacturing relationships, and long-standing connections with consumer and institutional markets. The company owns hundreds of thousands of pages of original rendered art; there are no outside interests, and ownership is complete.
The company serves publishers, authors, educators, retailers, nonprofits, government agencies, museums, libraries, and licensing partners. Its independent ownership allows for flexible decision-making and long-term strategic growth without outside investor control.
As demand grows for creative, educational, wellness, and screen-balanced content, Really Big Coloring Books® believes the coloring book category is entering a new era of opportunity. The company is exploring strategic relationships with publishers, media companies, educational organizations, licensing groups, and direct-to-consumer brands. "Most organizations have content, distribution, or digital reach," Bell added. "Very few have all three in one platform."
About Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc.
Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. is a Missouri-based independent publishing company specializing in children's, educational, custom, and licensed coloring book products. The company owns premium coloring-book domains and more than 1,300 related digital assets that serve global markets.
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