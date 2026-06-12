REXTRIX LAUNCHES THE WORLD's FIRST FREE AI-NATIVE MINI-GAME PLATFORM AT SUPER AI 2026, NAMES JOÃO PEDRO BRAND AMBASSADOR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For the first time in history, anyone on earth can build and play their own original video game in under a minute, for free. No code. No studio. No experience required. Just an idea and a pulse.

Rextrix ( ) officially launches at Super AI 2026, the world's premier AI conference, held 10-11 June 2026 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. On that stage, before the brightest minds in artificial intelligence, Rextrix debuts as the world's first free AI-native mini-game generation and play platform - and in doing so, it does not merely enter the gaming industry. It redraws its map entirely.

Where giants like Steam, Roblox, and Unity built walls that separated creators from players, Rextrix tears them down. Its breakthrough AI Mini-Game engine converts any prompt, story, or concept into a fully playable original game in real time. Type a sentence. Play a world.

"We are not building another gaming platform," said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of Rextrix. "We are building the platform that makes every other creative limitation obsolete. The next great game is not sitting in a studio in Seattle. It is sitting in the imagination of a teenager in São Paulo, a teacher in Lagos, a dreamer anywhere on earth. We are just here to let it out."

The Ambassador Who Plays As He Creates

To mark this launch, Rextrix announces Chelsea Football Club forward and Brazilian National Team sensation João Pedro as its first brand ambassador. Named Chelsea's Player of the Season after a debut campaign in which he struck 20 goals, João Pedro does not just score. He authors moments. He improvises at full speed, turns nothing into something, and makes it look inevitable. That is exactly what Rextrix is built to do.

At 24, he is a global icon with a fanbase spanning Brazil, Europe, and every continent where football is a religion. He is living proof that the next generation does not choose between sport, culture, and technology. They own all three.

"João Pedro does not just represent our brand," said Arthur Qin. "He represents our user. Young, fearless, globally connected, and endlessly creative. He creates moments people want to relive, share, and build on. So does Rextrix."

From Prompt to Play in Seconds

A user types a prompt: "a jungle platformer where I play as a musician outwitting rival bands," and within seconds Rextrix's AI engine assembles a fully playable, original mini-game. Mechanics, visuals, logic, narrative. All generated. All playable. All theirs to share.

There is no subscription fee. No premium tier required to unlock creation. While competitors charge up to $20 per month for far less creative freedom, Rextrix is entirely free, built on the belief that creativity should have no economic gatekeeper.

Why This Moment Matters

Gaming is a $280 billion global industry built on a foundational inequality: a tiny fraction of humanity makes the games, and everyone else simply plays them. Rextrix ends that bargain. It is the first platform in history to make game creation as instinctive and accessible as taking a photo, writing a caption, or humming a melody.

The implications reach far beyond entertainment. Educators can build custom learning games in minutes. Coaches can gamify training. Storytellers can make their narratives playable. Rextrix is not just a game generator. It is a new creative language, and it is free for anyone willing to speak it.

Rextrix will be live and playable at Super AI 2026, 10-11 June at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, where attendees will be among the first on earth to build and play their own original games in real time.

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