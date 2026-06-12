Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre over deaths of sailors in US attack

Keralam Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at the Centre over the deaths of three Indian sailors in a US military attack in the Gulf of Oman, alleging that the Union government had failed to take a strong stand on the issue.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said, "The death of three Indian sailors in an attack carried out by the US military in the Gulf of Oman is deeply distressing. Even after that incident, another vessel carrying Indian crew members was reportedly attacked by the US military in a similar manner."

Vijayan criticises Centre's response

Expressing concern over the Centre's response, he accused the government of not taking adequate diplomatic measures following the deaths. "Despite the loss of Indian lives, the central government has not moved beyond what can only be described as a shameful submissiveness towards the United States, nor has it been willing to issue stronger criticism or take firm action," Vijayan said.

Calling for stronger intervention by the Centre, Vijayan said the issue should not be limited to "mere expression of protest". "The response to this issue should not remain confined to a mere expression of protest," he said.

'Hold US accountable'

Vijayan further urged the Centre to hold the United States accountable and press for an end to military actions in the region. "The Central government must demand that the United States take full responsibility for the deaths of the Indian sailors. It should also urgently intervene to exert strong pressure on the US to halt its military actions in West Asia and ensure the free movement of ships near the Strait of Hormuz by lifting the blockade in the region," he added.

Details of the attack

Vijayan's remarks follow the death of three Indian sailors in a US military strike on a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, MT Settebello, came under fire on Wednesday after US forces accused it of violating the ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports. Of the 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 were rescued, while the three others were later confirmed deceased.

Vijayan on Nipah virus fears, medicine shortage

Meanwhile, Vijayan also raised concerns over the reported shortage of life-saving medicines at Kozhikode Medical College amid renewed fears over the spread of the Nipah virus in Keralam. "Against the backdrop of renewed fears over the spread of Nipah in the state, reports of a shortage of life-saving medicines such as Remdesivir at Kozhikode Medical College are extremely alarming. Hospital authorities have reportedly stated that these essential medicines are out of stock at a time when a Nipah patient remains in critical condition on a ventilator," Vijayan said in a separate Facebook post.

He also questioned the discrepancy between the hospital's reported position and the state government's assurances. "This information from hospital authorities stands in stark contrast to Health Minister K Muraleedharan's claim that there is no shortage of medicines and that supplies will arrive soon," he said.

Vijayan further criticised the uncertainty surrounding the timeline for refill medicine stocks. "However, they are unable to specify exactly when the medicines will be available, stating only that they may arrive today or tomorrow. The apparent failure to ensure the timely availability of even life-saving medicines is a matter of serious concern," he added.

'Take urgent, war footing measures'

Urging immediate action, the Keralam LoP called on the government to take urgent measures to address the situation. "The government must intervene immediately and take urgent, war footing measures to ensure that these medicines are made available without delay," Vijayan said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)