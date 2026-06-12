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Police Clarify Ma'an Shooting Victim Remains In Critical Condition

Police Clarify Ma'an Shooting Victim Remains In Critical Condition


2026-06-12 05:35:19
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 12 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has clarified that the victim injured in a shooting incident in Ma'an remains in critical condition and has not died, contrary to information stated in an earlier statement.

The PSD's spokesperson said the injured man is still receiving medical treatment and remains in serious condition. The clarification was issued to correct previous information indicating that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

//Petra// MF

MENAFN12062026000117011021ID1111251594



Jordan News Agency

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