EU Leaders Welcome Decision To Open Accession Talks With Ukraine On June 15

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

European Council President António Costa wrote on social media platform X:“Today, the European Union took a major step forward. All member states agreed to open the first accession negotiations cluster with Ukraine and Moldova. At the first intergovernmental conference on Monday, we will open the cluster on fundamentals; the backbone of the accession process.”

He noted that the cluster covers the core values and principles on which the EU is built, from the rule of law to strong democratic institutions.

Costa stressed that the decision reflects the determination, courage, and hard work of both countries in advancing reforms despite enormous challenges, and signals that the EU's offer of peace, stability and opportunity is unmatchable.

He also emphasized that enlargement is a strategic choice.

“By bringing our nations closer together, we strengthen peace, security and prosperity across our continent. In a world marked by growing uncertainty, a larger European Union is in our common interest. Enlargement remains one of the EU's greatest success stories and our best investment in our shared future,” he added.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that“a larger Europe is a stronger and safer Europe.”

“The opening of the first chapters on democracy, justice and the rule of law underlines both countries' reform efforts and their commitment to European values. All while pushing back against Russia's aggression, threats and intimidation,” Metsola noted.

She added that enlargement is the EU's most powerful geopolitical tool and stressed that“Ukraine and Moldova belong in Europe.”

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Ko also congratulated Ukraine and Moldova on their“dedication and devotion” to the European path.

“This is truly a moment to celebrate. And a time to roll up our sleeves and work even harder,” she wrote.

Ukraine remains high on agenda of European Council meeting – Costa

As previously reported, the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union has confirmed that the Accession Conferences with Ukraine and Moldova will be convened on Monday, June 15, to open Cluster 1 – Fundamentals.