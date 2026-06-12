War Update: 193 Clashes On Front Line, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors Remain Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update as of 22:00 on June 12, 2026, on Facebook.

“Since the beginning of the day, there have been 193 combat engagements. The enemy carried out 61 airstrikes, dropping 193 guided aerial bombs. In addition, 6,186 kamikaze drones were used and 2,341 strikes were carried out on settlements and Ukrainian positions,” the military said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces conducted one airstrike using four guided bombs and carried out 47 artillery strikes. One assault action was recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, four Russian attacks were repelled in the areas of Lyman, Starytsia, and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk sector, no assault actions were recorded.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 assaults near Zarichne, Lyman, Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Serednie, Drobysheve, Ozerne, Torske, and Novyi Myr. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces carried out seven assaults toward Rai-Oleksandrivka, Riznykivka, Kryva Luka, and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one attack was recorded near Fedorivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces launched 12 assaults, targeting areas around Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, Vile, and toward Kostiantynivka and Hruzke.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 30 attacks, attempting to advance toward Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopidhorodnie. Two attacks are still ongoing.

Ukrainian forces reported significant Russian losses in this sector, including 50 soldiers killed and 12 wounded, as well as destroyed and damaged equipment and more than 270 UAVs neutralized or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, two assault actions were recorded near Zlahoda and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces carried out 25 attacks, with three still ongoing, targeting multiple settlements including Rybne, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Rivnopillia, Varvarivka, Hirske, Myrne, Dobropillia, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, four assaults were launched near Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk, with one still ongoing.

In the Dnipro River sector, no offensive actions were reported.

No significant changes were reported in other operational sectors.

No threatening buildup detected onborder – Ukrainian SBGS

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Estonian intelligence stated that Russia had not achieved any of its strategic objectives in Ukraine.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine