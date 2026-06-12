Following White House Small Business Summit, SBA And GSA Take Action To Prioritize American-Made Products In Federal Purchasing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agencies Partner to Remove Foreign Imposters from List of Approved Federal Product Offerings

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), in collaboration with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), announced new action to remove nearly two dozen foreign product offerings from GSA Advantage!, the list of approved vendors for federal agency procurement. The action comes as a result of meetings held at the White House Small Business Summit, and in response to President Donald J. Trump's recent directive and executive order requiring federal agencies to prioritize purchasing American-made goods, in support of American workers and businesses.

During the White House Small Business Summit, President Trump and SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler met with New York-based Sherrill Manufacturing where the small business raised concerns that China-based companies were falsely marketing products on GSA Advantage as“Made in America,” even though they were only partially assembled or finished in the United States.

As a result, federal agencies risked purchasing foreign-made goods under misleading claims of domestic origin in violation of the Buy American Act, the Trade Agreements Act, and related country-of-origin requirements, putting companies like Sherrill Manufacturing-the only U.S. manufacturer of stainless steel flatware that is 100% Made in America-at a distinct disadvantage in the federal marketplace. The Berry Amendment (10 U.S.C. § 4862) mandates that covered items purchased by the U.S. Department of War (Dow), including stainless steel flatware, must be grown, reprocessed, reused, or produced entirely in the United States to support American warfighters and critical supply chains.

At the request of President Trump, Administrator Loeffler took immediate action to investigate the imposter product offerors. In coordination with SBA, the GSA identified and de-listed 22 falsely labeled foreign-made flatware product offerings from the Advantage! platform.

“As part of our commitment to rebuilding American industry and supply chains, the Trump SBA believes that every taxpayer dollar spent by the federal government should go to support American businesses, workers, and products. So when foreign companies were caught falsely claiming 'Made in America' status in the federal procurement system, President Trump directed the SBA and GSA to take aggressive action,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler.“In less than three weeks, we investigated and removed nearly two dozen foreign companies that were cheating federal agencies and taxpayers alike. Consistent with a zero-tolerance policy on waste, fraud and abuse, the Trump Administration is sending a clear message that we will not tolerate foreign imposters that hijack Made in America labels, or those that undercut honest, generational, American small businesses like Sherrill Manufacturing.”

“The factory where Sherrill Manufacturing and Liberty Tabletop produce their flatware has a manufacturing history dating back to supplying America's armed forces during World War I. Since purchasing the facility in 2005, we have been proud to continue that tradition of American manufacturing and craftsmanship here in Sherrill, New York,” said Matthew Roberts, Co-Founder and CEO of Sherrill Manufacturing and Liberty Tabletop.“As the only flatware manufacturer in the United States, we deeply appreciate President Trump, SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, and GSA Administrator Ed Forst along with their offices for their continued efforts to keep American manufacturing alive and restore pride in products made in the USA. Their commitment to prioritizing American-made purchasing strengthens our economy, supports domestic industry, protects critical supply chains, and ensures that government agencies receive high-quality products made from American steel.”

Since Day One, President Trump has fought to rebuild America's industrial base by prioritizing domestic manufacturing through fair trade, investing in critical supply chains, and ensuring taxpayer dollars support American workers and job creators instead of foreign competitors. As part of that priority, the SBA has introduced numerous initiatives to empower domestic manufacturers – 98% of whom are small businesses – to thrive.

The agency announced a new 90% Made in America loan guarantee for small manufacturers, waived loan fees for manufacturing NAICS codes in Fiscal Year 2026, and established the first-ever loan program dedicated to American manufacturers. Last year, the SBA also launched its Make Onshoring Great Again Portal, a free tool that connects small businesses to more than one million domestic suppliers to help locate domestic producers for their supply chains. The agency will continue close coordination with the GSA, the Department of Justice, and federal partners to root out impostors, enforce compliance with domestic sourcing requirements, and protect the integrity of federal procurement for honest American manufacturers.

The FBI is cracking down on False Claims related to Made in America in federal procurement. False Made in America Claims can be reported directly to: Section Chief Dom Coppo, Financial Crimes Section: ... or, to maintain anonymity, via: or by phone (800) 225-5324.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit .

CONTACT: SBA HQ Press Team U.S. Small Business Administration...