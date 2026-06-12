Gencor Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Product engineering and development expenses decreased $52,000 to $629,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $681,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 primarily due to lower headcount. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased $1,651,000 to $5,843,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $4,192,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 due to increased trade show expenses. In the quarter ended March 31, 2026 Gencor incurred trade show expenses of $3,525,000 compared with $345,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Operating income decreased 34.6%, or $2,244,000, from $6,480,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared with $4,236,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, due to higher trade show expenses, which increased by $3,180,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Operating margin was 12.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared with 17.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company had net other income of $937,000, compared to $1,756,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Interest and dividend income, net of fees, was $1,111,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 as compared to $1,158,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The net realized and unrealized losses on marketable securities were $174,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $598,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decline in net realized and unrealized gains was due to higher interest rates on longer duration bonds that caused a decline in value.

The effective income tax rate for both the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025 was 26% based on the expected annual effective income tax rate. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased $2,252,000 or 37.0% to $3,843,000, or $0.26 basic and diluted net income per common share, from $6,095,000, or $0.42 basic and diluted net income per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The lower net income resulted primarily from the impact of higher trade show expenses, lower net revenues and net non-operating income, partially offset by improved gross margins.

For the six months ended March 31, 2026 the Company had net revenue of $57,376,000 and net income of $7,285,000, or $0.50 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net revenue of $69,620,000 and net income of $9,912,000 or $0.68 per basic and diluted common share for the six months ended March 31, 2025. The decline in net income on earnings per share was largely due to the increased trade show expenses in the quarter ending March 31, 2026.

At March 31, 2026, the Company had $155.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $136.3 million at September 30, 2025. Net working capital was $205.2 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $197.7 million at September 30, 2025. The Company had no short-term or long-term debt outstanding at March 31, 2026.

The Company's backlog was $60.5 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $27.8 million at March 31, 2025.

Marc Elliott, Gencor's President and Chairman of the Board, commented,“Gencor's second quarter revenue decline from the previous year was due to a slow start to the season delaying asphalt plant orders typically sold earlier in the fiscal year. Despite lower revenue, gross profit margins exceeded expectations, reflecting strong manufacturing execution and effective cost management. Our $60.5 million backlog was more than double the prior year as remaining IIJA funding obligations continued to flow to states. With this record backlog entering the third quarter, we are well-positioned for sustainable performance through the remainder of this fiscal year and into fiscal 2027.”

Gencor Industries, Inc. is a diversified heavy machinery manufacturer for the production of highway construction materials and equipment and environmental control machinery and equipment used in a variety of applications.