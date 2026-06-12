Rare Jewellery, Beads And Gemstones From Ancient Civilisations Headline Apollo Art Auctions' June Jewellery Sale

LONDON, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is pleased to present an exceptional selection of rare jewellery, beads and gemstones in its forthcoming June Jewellery Auction. Bringing together wearable antiquities and historic treasures with distinguished provenance, the sale offers collectors the opportunity to acquire pieces spanning thousands of years of human history.

Taking place on 20 June, the auction features jewellery from Ancient Egypt, Rome, Greece and other historic civilisations. The sale is expected to realise between £500,000 and £1 million, reflecting the rarity and quality of the pieces on offer.

While the auction includes a number of highly significant objects, many lots will commence at starting bids below their pre-sale estimates. This presents opportunities for first-time collectors beginning their collecting journey, while also offering established buyers the chance to acquire exceptional objects at competitive prices.

" These="" jewels="" rarely="" appear="" on="" the="" market,="" and="" we="" are="" delighted="" to="" present="" them="" to="" our="" clients="" and="" collectors="" worldwide,"="" said="" an="" Apollo="" Art="" Auctions="" specialist.="" "Ancient="" jewellery="" continues="" to="" attract="" increasing="" interest,="" both="" as="" collectible="" antiquities="" and="" as="" wearable="" statement="" pieces.="" Demand="" for="" historically="" significant="" jewellery="" has="" grown="" considerably="" among="" collectors="" seeking="" unique="" objects="" with="" exceptional="" />

Selected lots are accompanied by specialist reports from Dr Lisa Sartini and Alessandro Neri, while a selection of jewellery was authenticated in the early 1990s by Dr Jack Ogden and Barbara Deppert-Lippitz, both leading authorities in ancient jewellery. Art Loss Register confirmations and published references accompany a number of pieces in the sale.

Notable provenances represented include the Foxwell Family Collection, the collection of Leo Biaggi de Blasys (1906–1979), the H. Cutting Collection, the Marc Rosenberg Collection, the D. Ruskin Collection and the renowned Prince Collection, which carries royal associations. These ownership histories contribute significantly to the collecting appeal of the works offered.

The auction will commence on 20 June at 1:00 PM BST and will be held at Apollo Art Auctions' London showroom, 63–64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW. Bidding will be available in person, online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform, and through Invaluable, The Saleroom, LiveAuctioneers and Interencheres.

For enquiries, viewing appointments or telephone bidding arrangements, please contact Apollo Art Auctions on +44 (0)20 4630 9333 or ....

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Among the highlights is