62% Of Consumers Put Earning And Debt Payoff Above Retirement, Investing, And Emergency Savings, New Kashkick Survey Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The strongest signal is concentrated in three of the country's largest and highest-cost-of-living states - Texas, Florida, and California - where rising housing and everyday expenses have outpaced wage growth since 2021.

Tampa, FL, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly two-thirds of consumers surveyed by KashKick (62.32%) ranked either increasing income or paying off debt as their single most important financial priority, far ahead of investing, saving for retirement, or building an emergency fund. The finding points to a shift in how households are thinking about money: cash flow first, wealth-building later. And the geographic concentration of respondents reinforces the pattern, with Texas, Florida, and California accounting for the three largest state shares of survey respondents.







62% of consumers ranked increasing income or paying off debt as top financial priorities.

The shift in priorities aligns with a broader pattern of active financial management. According to the survey, 50.57% of respondents check their bank balance daily, and a majority described their financial situation as either uncertain or unstable. The pattern is consistent with households turning to side-hustle tools and digital earning platform to close the gap between income and fixed expenses.

"The daily check-in behavior is a strong tell," said Yasmin Marinaro, Head of Consumer Marketing at KashKick. "People who are focused on covering everyday expenses check their balances the way a small business owner checks the register. It points to cash-flow management, not casual money habits."

The geographic clustering aligns with broader cost-of-living trends. Texas, Florida, and California have all seen sharp increases in housing and everyday expenses since 2021, and median-income households in those states have seen their fixed costs outpace wage growth. For many households in those states, flexible ways to earn money from hom have become part of the monthly budget rather than an occasional supplement.

The data also points to the financial pressure behind the shift in priorities. Seven in ten respondents (70.07%) said they would use an unexpected $100 to pay bills or essential expenses, far ahead of saving (16.90%), spending on something non-essential (6.61%), or investing (4.33%). Nearly 43% said they worry their existing debt will impact their future quality of life, and 40.98% said debt makes saving for the future "very difficult" or impossible. Nearly half (47.07%) reported they are not currently saving for retirement.

For households navigating that pressure - particularly parents balancing work and care - rewards platforms are increasingly being treated as a source of supplemental income for stay-at-home parents and other caregiver rather than a discretionary extra.

About KashKick

Founded in 2017, Kashkick is a U.S.-based rewards platform that pays members in cash and gift card rewards for playing games, completing surveys, trying new apps, and engaging with offers. Members can cash out via PayPal or Venmo, or redeem earnings for gift cards from leading retailers. Built for the next generation of earners, KashKick bridges the gap between brand discovery and consumer empowerment, giving users control over how they engage and earn.

Press Inquiries

Yasmin Marinaro

yasmin [at]

615 Channelside Drive, Ste 207 Tampa FL 33602