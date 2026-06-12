Perspective Technologies Receives U.S. Patent For Surgical Navigation Incorporating Bone Density Information

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Perspective Technologies, LLC announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,539,179, relating to computer-assisted surgical navigation systems that incorporate imaging-derived bone density information into surgical planning and navigation workflows.

The patented technology is applicable to procedures involving placement of hardware into bone, including spine surgery, joint arthroplasty, and fracture fixation.

The patent generally describes systems and methods that utilize computed tomography (CT) data in combination with stereotactic navigation to associate bone-density–related information with candidate implant locations or trajectories. In certain embodiments, the approach enables evaluation of bone-density characteristics at specific locations along a planned implant trajectory within a navigation environment. In certain embodiments, volumetric imaging data may be processed to derive localized bone-density values along a planned implant path and within surrounding regions of interest.

These data may be aggregated and presented within a navigation interface to provide context regarding potential implant fixation characteristics. In some embodiments, the system may update displayed information intraoperatively based on changes in imaging data, registration, or tracked instrument position.

The systems described in the patent are intended to provide additional, location-specific information that may assist clinicians in evaluating implant placement parameters within existing surgical workflows.

The issued patent is part of a broader intellectual property portfolio. Perspective Technologies has filed continuation applications related to this patent that remain pending before the United States Patent and Trademark Office and are directed to additional aspects of surgical navigation, imaging integration, and decision-support techniques.

The technology was developed by Maahir Haque, MD, a practicing spine surgeon with experience in instrumented spine procedures and surgical planning across a range of patient anatomies and bone-quality characteristics.

Perspective Technologies maintains ongoing discussions with participants across the medical device and surgical technology landscape and is evaluating potential integration pathways with existing surgical navigation and robotics platforms used in clinical practice.

About Perspective Technologies

Perspective Technologies, LLC is a medical technology company focused on the development of computer-assisted surgical navigation systems and related technologies intended to support surgical planning and execution.

Contact

Maahir Haque, MD

Spine Group