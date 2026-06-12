BZAI Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Blaize Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) to determine whether certain Blaize Holdings, Inc. officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Blaize Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled edge computing solutions.

In late April 2026, two separate short-seller reports were published within two days of each other, both raising concerns regarding Blaize's customer agreements and business dealings. One report alleged that Blaize had“artificially boosted [its] share price by engaging in a bogus deal with a 4-month-old counterparty whose website features 'products' that appear to be photoshopped to add the Blaize logo.” The report focused on Blaize's recently announced agreement with NeoTensr, which Blaize had announced was expected to generate up to $50.0 million in revenue.

A second short-seller report published shortly thereafter called Blaize a fraud and raised additional concerns regarding the Company's prior customer agreements. Following the publication of these reports, Blaize's stock price declined sharply.

What Now: If you lost money in your investment of Blaize Holdings, Inc., contact Robbins LL for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

(800) 350-6003

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Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

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