Microsoft Eyes Possible Xbox Spin-Off And Popular Gaming Franchise Updates Amid Profit Slump: Report



Microsoft's leadership is considering a complete spin-off, joint venture or restructuring of Xbox into a wholly owned subsidiary to optimize business sustainability and potentially facilitate a future sale.

Xbox Chief Executive Asha Sharma is orchestrating a strategic budget realignment that includes layoffs and cuts to underperforming studios. The strategic pivot follows internal disclosures that Xbox's profit margins plummeted to just 3% this fiscal year.

Microsoft is reportedly exploring ways to transform its gaming division, Xbox, into a wholly owned subsidiary, a joint venture or an entirely spun-out brand under the leadership of newly appointed gaming division CEO Asha Sharma.

The structural considerations surface amid an aggressive internal turnaround plan spearheaded by Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, who took the helm in February, according to a report in The Information.

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella and Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood have not ruled out a future structural split if it ultimately improves business operations or makes the division easier to sell. While three people with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Information that no restructuring plans are imminent, high-level discussions remain active.

Shares of MSFT closed flattish, up 0.1% at Friday's close.

XBOX's Falling Profit Margins

In an internal memo shared publicly, Sharma revealed that Xbox's profit margins collapsed to just 3% this fiscal year, noting that organic revenue has dropped over the last five years excluding the impact of Microsoft's $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023. Sharma declared that the downward trajectory "cannot continue" amid stagnant global console spending and escalating manufacturing costs.

To counter the financial slump, Sharma is executing a dual-pronged strategy of aggressive cost-cutting and targeted blockbusting spending. The Information reported that Sharma is preparing significant layoffs and budget reductions across Xbox's less-popular game studios.

However, those savings will be funneled directly back into the division's most lucrative and recognizable intellectual properties, keeping the overall game development budget relatively flat year over year.

XBOX To Get A Higher Budget?

Microsoft's top leadership has tentatively approved an increased game-development budget for the upcoming fiscal year starting in July, specifically targeted at fast-tracking new mainline entries for "industry-defining franchises" that Sharma claims have historically lacked adequate funding.

A primary focus of the investment surge includes accelerating development timelines for core franchises like Halo, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls. The move attempts to address prolonged gaps in major releases; The Elder Scrolls and Fallout have not seen new mainline titles debut since 2011 and 2014, respectively, while the flagship Halo franchise has lacked a major release since 2021.

Sharma has informed deputies that the division must publish new Halo games on a significantly faster timeline. Additional resources are also expected to be allocated to Minecraft to help the title recover ground lost to competitors like Roblox in daily active user metrics.

"Asha was put in there either to get rid of the business or fix it, and her actions so far show she's trying to fix it," Wedbush Securities Managing Director Michael Pachter told The Information, noting that the upcoming layoffs and accelerated production timelines represent necessary steps to rein in bloated operational costs.

MSFT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bearish' with 'normal' message volumes.

MSFT stock has lost about 16.6% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.