Air Canada Welcomes New Collective Agreement Ratified By Its Customer Service Employees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada is pleased to welcome the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement with Unifor, representing approximately 6,000 contact centre, customer relations, concierge, airport in-terminal and customer journey management employees at Air Canada. The four-year collective agreement is in effect until February 28, 2030.

“On behalf of Air Canada, I thank the members of the Unifor bargaining team for their hard work and diligence in successfully negotiating an agreement. It was important for us that we recognize the contributions and professionalism of our frontline customer service employees, while establishing a framework for the future growth of the airline. I also thank the members of the Air Canada negotiating team for their hard work in reaching this agreement,” said Mike Abbott, Vice-President, Labour Relations at Air Canada.

This is the third collective agreement ratified at Air Canada this year, following earlier ratifications at the airline by its Flight Operations Crew Schedulers and In-Flight Crew Schedulers.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

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