Coffee Holding Company Reports Second Quarter Results.
|April 30, 2026
|October 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,322,774
|$
|701,872
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $313,000 for April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025.
|7,813,567
|12,093,251
|Inventories
|19,544,732
|20,446,481
|Due from broker
|1,977,598
|1,424,036
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|383,708
|594,360
|Prepaid and refundable income taxes
|-
|180,916
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|32,042,379
|35,440,916
|Building, machinery, and equipment, net
|3,351,641
|3,463,072
|Customer list and relationships, net of accumulated amortization of $327,250 and $316,250 for April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025, respectively
|112,750
|123,750
|Trademarks and tradenames
|327,000
|327,000
|Equity method investments
|889,652
|39,651
|Right of use asset
|1,867,033
|2,084,175
|Deferred income tax assets - net
|173,063
|229,899
|Deposits and other assets
|330,800
|339,909
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|39,094,318
|$
|42,048,372
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|4,371,642
|$
|5,641,836
|Line of credit
|2,650,000
|6,050,000
|Due to broker
|921,328
|303,813
|Lease liabilities - current portion
|906,309
|811,975
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|8,849,279
|12,807,624
|Lease liabilities - long term
|1,221,037
|1,530,096
|Deferred compensation payable
|-
|129,646
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|10,070,316
|14,467,366
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock, par value $.001 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 6,633,930 shares issued for April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025; 5,708,599 shares outstanding for April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025
|6,634
|6,634
|Additional paid-in capital
|19,094,618
|19,094,618
|Retained earnings
|14,556,310
|13,113,314
|Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost; 925,331 shares at April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025
|(4,633,560
|)
|(4,633,560
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|29,024,002
|27,581,006
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|39,094,318
|$
|42,048,372
COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Six months ended April 30,
|Three months ended April 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|NET SALES
|$
|47,691,996
|$
|44,625,346
|$
|22,126,156
|$
|23,320,061
|COST OF SALES
|38,079,991
|36,009,105
|18,639,088
|19,589,889
|GROSS PROFIT
|9,612,005
|8,616,241
|3,487,068
|3,730,172
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Selling and administrative
|6,483,162
|5,682,024
|2,943,955
|2,598,283
|Officers' salaries
|409,606
|454,571
|200,617
|243,274
|TOTAL
|6,892,768
|6,136,595
|3,144,572
|2,841,557
|INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|2,719,237
|2,479,646
|342,496
|888,615
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|Interest income
|14
|23
|6
|13
|Interest expense
|(105,364
|)
|(49,222
|)
|(39,625
|)
|(17,552
|)
|Gain from equity method investment
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Other income
|-
|29
|-
|29
|TOTAL
|(105,350
|)
|(49,170
|)
|(39,619
|)
|(17,487
|)
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
|2,613,887
|2,430,476
|302,877
|871,128
|Income Tax Provision
|703,078
|633,165
|40,388
|227,073
|NET INCOME
|$
|1,910,809
|$
|1,797,311
|$
|262,489
|$
|644,055
|Basic and diluted income per share
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.11
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|5,708,599
|5,708,599
|5,708,599
|5,708,599
COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2026 AND 2025
(UNAUDITED)
|Common Stock
|Treasury Stock
|Additional Paid-
|Retained
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Amount
|in Capital
|Earnings
|Total
|Balance, October 31, 2024
|5,708,599
|$
|6,634
|925,331
|$
|(4,633,560
|)
|$
|19,094,618
|$
|11,709,875
|$
|26,177,567
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,153,256
|1,153,256
|Balance, January 31, 2025
|5,708,599
|6,634
|925,331
|(4,633,560
|)
|19,094,618
|12,863,131
|27,330,823
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|644,055
|644,055
|Balance, April 30, 2025
|5,708,599
|$
|6,634
|$
|925,331
|$
|(4,633,560
|)
|$
|19,094,618
|$
|13,507,186
|$
|27,974,878
|Balance, October 31, 2025
|5,708,599
|$
|6,634
|925,331
|$
|(4,633,560
|)
|$
|19,094,618
|$
|13,113,314
|$
|27,581,006
|Dividend declared at $0.08 per common share outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(467,813
|)
|(467,813
|)
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,648,320
|1,648,320
|Balance, January 31, 2026
|5,708,599
|6,634
|925,331
|(4,633,560
|)
|19,094,618
|14,293,821
|28,761,513
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|262,489
|262,489
|Balance, April 30, 2026
|5,708,599
|$
|6,634
|$
|925,331
|$
|(4,633,560
|)
|$
|19,094,618
|$
|14,556,310
|$
|29,024,002
COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|Six months ended April 30,
|2026
|2025
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|1,910,809
|$
|1,797,311
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|432,029
|318,228
|Realized and unrealized gains, net
|(161,048
|)
|(1,532,721
|)
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|336,500
|385,372
|Bad debt expense
|50,000
|-
|Deferred income taxes benefit
|56,836
|225,540
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|4,229,684
|(247,470
|)
|Inventories
|901,749
|(1,241,503
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|210,652
|(271,922
|)
|Prepaid and refundable income taxes
|180,916
|285,438
|Deposits and other assets
|9,109
|(392,387
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expense
|(1,270,194
|)
|(531,642
|)
|Change in lease liabilities
|(334,083
|)
|(357,193
|)
|Change in due/from broker
|225,000
|-
|Deferred compensation payable
|(129,646
|)
|6,995
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|6,648,313
|(1,555,954
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisition of Second Empire
|-
|(800,000
|)
|Purchase of investment
|(850,000
|)
|-
|Cash paid for leasehold improvements
|(280,834
|)
|(160,000
|)
|Purchases of building, machinery and equipment
|(28,764
|)
|(32,907
|)
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(1,159,598
|)
|(992,907
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Payment of dividend
|(467,813
|)
|-
|Proceeds from bank line of credit
|-
|4,500,000
|Principal payments under bank line of credit
|(3,400,000
|)
|(1,500,000
|)
|NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(3,867,813
|)
|3,000,000
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|1,620,902
|451,139
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR
|701,872
|1,381,023
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR
|$
|2,322,774
|$
|1,832,162
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW DATA:
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|2,833
|Interest paid
|$
|131,311
|$
|23,444
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|$
|$
|Initial recognition of operating lease right-of-use asset
|$
|119,358
|$
|2,113,581
|Initial recognition of operating lease liabilities
|119,358
|2,113,581
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