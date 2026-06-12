Coffee Holding Company Reports Second Quarter Results.

Net Sales. Net sales totaled $22,126,156 for the three months ended April 30, 2026, a decrease of 1,193,905, or 5.1%, from $23,320,061 for the three months ended April 30, 2025. The decrease in net sales was primarily attributable to the rapid decline in green coffee prices that began in late January and continued throughout the quarter. In response to these market conditions, the Company reduced prices and increased promotional activity for its wholesale roasted coffee customers. In addition, the Company charged lower prices to its wholesale green coffee customers due to the decline in prevailing coffee market prices during the quarter.

Cost of Sales. Cost of sales for the three months ended April 30, 2026, was $18,639,088, or 84.2% of net sales, as compared to $19,589,889, or 84.0% of net sales, for the three ended April 30, 2025. Cost of sales consists primarily of the cost of green coffee and packaging materials and realized and unrealized gains or losses on hedging activity. While cost of sales decreased due to lower sales volume, cost of sales as a percentage of net sales increased slightly, primarily due to higher product and packaging costs during the current quarter.

Gross Profit. Gross profit for the three months ended April 30, 2026, was $3,487,068, a decrease of $243,104 from $ 3,730,172 for the three months ended April 30, 2025. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 15.8% for the three months ended April 30, 2026, compared to 16.0% for the three months ended April 30, 2025. The decrease in gross profit was primarily attributable to the lower sales volumes and pricing pressures discussed above.

Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses increased by $303,015 to $3,144,572 for the three months ended April 30, 2026, from $2,841,557 for the three months ended April 30, 2025. Selling and administrative expenses increased from $2,598,283 for the three months ended April 30, 2025, to $2,943,955 for the three months ended April 30, 2026. Operating expenses increased slightly compared to the prior-year period but remained generally consistent with historical levels.

Net Income. The Company had net income of $262,489 or $0.05 per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended April 30, 2026, compared to net income of $644,055, or $0.11 per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended April 30, 2025. The change in net income was due to our results of operations as described above.

“Our second quarter results were severely impacted by the steady and rapid decline in the green coffee market which began in the final week of January and continued unabated for the entire quarter. A 25% decline in the commodity price for coffee had a negative effect on the price we were able to sell our green coffee inventory to our roaster wholesale customers which not only impacted profitability, but also negatively impacted sales volumes; as customers took a 'wait and see' approach on coffee purchases,” said Andrew Gordon President and CEO.

“We also promoted more than anticipated in addition to lowering costs to some of our large retail customers in order to maintain anticipated sales forecasts in some of these customers.

Fortunately, the national brands held their current list pricing in place which allowed us to do the same, somewhat mitigating the potential impairment to our anticipated profit margins. Also, the decrease in the green coffee market does have a silver lining as we were recently awarded some substantial new business which we now will be able to service at increased margins due to new lower input costs in addition to expected increased profit margins on our Cafe Caribe brand. We plan to continue to focus on reducing inventories over the next several months as we believe the historical high in the price of green coffee over the last two years is now in the rear-view mirror and, as result, we do not believe there is a need for carrying extra inventory coverage. Even with the adverse coffee commodity pricing we have experienced, we believe we are still well positioned to maintain profitability for the balance of 2026,” concluded Mr. Gordon.

About Coffee Holding

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding's product offerings consist of eight proprietary brands, each targeting a different segment of the consumer coffee market as well as roasting and blending coffees for major wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States who want to have products under their own names to compete with national brands. In addition to selling roasted coffee, Coffee Holding also imports green coffee beans from around the world, which it resells to smaller regional roasters and coffee shops around the United States and Canada.

Forward looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company's outlook on revenue and profitability growth. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management's expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions (including tariffs), intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Company Contact

Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Andrew Gordon

President & CEO

(718) 832-0800

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

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