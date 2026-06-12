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Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend


2026-06-12 04:02:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, N.J., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD:VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on July 23, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2026.

Village Super Market operates a chain of 34 supermarkets in New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania under the ShopRite and Fairway banners and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets in New York City.

Contact: John Van Orden, CFO
(973) 467-2200
...



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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