Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market operates a chain of 34 supermarkets in New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania under the ShopRite and Fairway banners and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets in New York City.

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