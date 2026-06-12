Abhishek Banerjee Downplays Rift With Kalyan, Calls It Internal Matter

Abhishek Banerjee Calls for Internal Resolution

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee addressed the recent public criticism directed at him by his party colleague Kalyan Banerjee for changing his lawyer in the signature forgery case. He emphasised that despite the ongoing discourse, he remains committed to resolving internal party matters away from the public eye. Talking to the reporters, the TMC leader asserted that his disagreements with Kalyan Banerjee remain personal and without any "grudges".

"Kalyan Banerjee can speak against me. He has seen me from the beginning of my life. So we will discuss everything inside our party. I don't have any grudge against Kalyan Banerjee," Banerjee remarked, adding, "Kalyan Banerjee is elder to me. He has the right to express his views. He has seen me since childhood. I won't speak anything against him."

Kalyan Banerjee Lashes Out

This came after Kalyan Banerjee lashed out at Abhishek Banerjee for changing his lawyer in the signature forgery case. Kalyan, who was representing Abhishek in the signature forgery case, accused Abhishek of sidelining him by appointing another lawyer without consultation. Speaking to reporters earlier, Kalyan gave an ultimatum to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, asking her to choose between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Slamming Abhishek, the known TMC loyalist, called him "arrogant" and said that the party is facing the ongoing rift due to him.

"One criminal revision petition was filed, which was listed on Friday before the vacation bench. Six hours I sat for that matter. The matter was not called on; in the end I mentioned it before the Honourable judge. The Honourable judge said that the matter will come up on Wednesday. Tuesday, the search was conducted, then yesterday morning, I mentioned the matter before the court and said that the matter was extremely urgent. Yesterday, a lawyer came saying Abhishek Banerjee had sent him. Then said that another writ petition has been filed regarding the search. I had already mentioned the matter in the criminal revision. Why did you file the petition without consulting me?" Kalyan asked.

He added that he spoke to senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien, while Mamata Banerjee has not called him yet. "Derek called me, and I informed me. Didi has not called me. I will be taking up other persons' and Trinamool Congress matters. He (Abhishek Banerjee) is not Trinamool Congress," Kalyan Banerjee said.

This comes amid turmoil within the TMC as the party faces an internal rift and factionism, along with several Rajya Sabha MPs quitting the party.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)