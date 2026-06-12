Indian Shooting Fraternity Mourns Legendary Shooter Jaspal Rana (49)

Indian Shooting Fraternity Mourns Legendary Jaspal Rana

Indian Olympic medalist shooter Gagan Narang led the tributes as members of the Indian shooting fraternity paid their homage to legendary shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, who passed away at the age of 49. Former India shooter and renowned coach Jaspal passed away in New Delhi on Friday after battling health complications. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last, hospital officials confirmed. Rana had reportedly fallen ill while returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Thursday and later underwent a medical procedure in Delhi.

Posting on Instagram, Gagan spoke about when he walked into a shooting range for the first time, and about Jaspal's exploits at the 1994 Asian Games, where he secured a gold medal, which had "shown the whole country that an Indian could rule this sport". He also spoke on how the shooters did not just admire him, but "measured ourselves against him".

He also reflected on Jaspal's legacy as a player, when both Gagan and Jaspal shared space, and later on the star shooter's journey as a coach. One of the biggest achievements of Jaspal's career as a coach included helping Manu Bhaker secure two Olympic bronze medals, and he has guided a new generation of shooters towards success and a path of belief, confidence and dominance.

Esha Singh's Heartfelt Tribute

Also, Olympian shooter Esha Singh paid a homage to Jaspal, saying how "there are some people whose presence becomes such a natural part of your journey that it's hard to imagine the sport without them."

"There are some people whose presence becomes such a natural part of your journey that it's hard to imagine the sport without them. Today, I find myself looking back at years of memories, conversations, and moments shared with Jaspal Sir. From seeing him around the range since 2018 to having the privilege of training under him for a period in 2025, his presence was one that felt constant in our sport. Strong, passionate, and deeply invested in Indian shooting," she posted on her Instagram.

She also spoke on how Jaspal carried "immense belief" in the athletes around him.

"I will always cherish the times he encouraged me, telling me that I was meant for great things in this sport and reminding me to trust the journey, even on difficult days. Those words meant more than he probably knew. Beyond the medals, records, and achievements, his greatest legacy is the impact he had on generations of shooters. His knowledge, guidance, and unwavering commitment to Indian shooting have shaped countless careers and inspired so many of us. Thank you, Sir, for everything you gave to the sport and to the people within it. Your influence will continue to live on through every athlete whose life you touched. Rest in peace, Jaspal Sir. You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered," she signed off.

Anjali Bhagwat Remembers 'Life of the Team'

The former world number one shooter, Anjali Bhagwat, also a multi-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, reflected on starting her journey in the sport with Jaspal and how the shooter was "truly the life of the team", who would be an entertaining, mischievous, yet caring figure within the team.

"We started our competitive shooting journey together in 1988. He was just a kid then--a brilliant talent, and perhaps the most mischievous and notorious member of our squad. During our international tours, he was truly the life of the team. From hiding our bags, locking us out in hotel galleries, and stealing our homemade snacks, to helping us carry heavy equipment and lifting everyone's spirits with his infectious laughter--he created memories that will stay with us forever," posted Anjali.

"Beyond the fun and mischief, he was a visionary who transformed Indian shooting and gave it a whole new dimension. His belief, conviction, passion, and relentless pursuit of excellence inspired generations of shooters. Thank you, Bro, for the friendship, the laughter, and the countless memories. Though you left too soon, your legacy will continue to guide and inspire us. You will always live on in our hearts and through the sport you helped shape. Travel well, my friend. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten," she added.

A Remarkable Legacy in Indian Shooting

One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.

His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage. Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Asian Games.

At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India's high-performance coach for pistol events. His contributions as both champion shooter and mentor have left an enduring mark on Indian sport.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)