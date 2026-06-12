KEMPER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Kemper Corporation On Behalf Of Kemper Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Kemper and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kemper Corporation (“Kemper” or the“Company”) (NYSE) on behalf of Kemper stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Kemper has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On May 6, 2026, Kemper stated that“[t]he increase in minimum liability limits effective January 1, 2025, has resulted in increased attorney involvement in claims and elevated loss costs.” Management further acknowledged that“[t]his trend has developed over several quarters.” Kemper also disclosed that, while the applicable California rate filing totaled“6.9%” on an aggregate basis, it was“about 50 points on bodily injury.” Following this disclosure, Kemper's share price fell $3.37 per share, or approximately 10%, declining from $32.77 per share on May 6, 2026, to close at $29.40 per share on May 7, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kemper shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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