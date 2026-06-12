G6 Hospitality Elevates Nikhil Heda & Anuj Ladha To Drive U.S. Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality, the parent company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands and part of the global hospitality technology group PRISM, today announced elevation of Nikhil Heda to Country Head of G6 Hospitality for US and Anuj Ladha to an expanded role of National Head of Brand Performance. These appointments are designed to support the company's next phase of growth in the US as it expands its presence across the economy, midscale, and upscale hospitality segments.

PRISM's long-term vision is to build a leading end-to-end hospitality platform in the U.S., spanning economy, extended-stay, midscale, and upscale segments. Over the past year, the company has made significant progress toward that ambition through the launch of its upscale brand Belvilla District 6, which currently includes Court Square & The Dutch in New York and The Louie in New Orleans, with additional properties expected to join the portfolio in the coming months.

The company has also expanded its extended-stay offering through the launch of Studio 6 Plus, which continues to gain traction with owners and developers. G6 recently secured a commitment from Natson Hotel Group to develop 18 Studio 6 Plus properties across key U.S. markets. In addition, a JV of its parent PRISM, has expanded its hospitality footprint through the acquisition of 38 Extended Stay America assets under the Studio 6 brand further strengthening its position in the extended-stay segment.

Looking ahead, the company plans to broaden its portfolio through the launch of new midscale and upscale boutique hotel offerings, creating a multi-segment platform designed to serve guests, owners, and developers across board.

These growth initiatives follow a period of focused integration and operational stabilization following the acquisition of G6 Hospitality. Over the past 18 months, the company has built a stronger operating foundation, streamlined execution, and enhanced support for franchise owners. With that stabilization phase largely complete, G6 is now entering a growth-focused chapter.

Nikhil Heda's elevation as the Country Head of US for G6 Hospitality is a result of this vision. Having led development efforts across the country, Nikhil will now oversee G6's broader growth agenda, including franchise expansion, strategic partnerships, and business development initiatives across the United States.

Anuj Ladha has assumed an expanded leadership role within his mandate as National Head of Brand Performance. Over the past several years, Anuj has played an increasingly significant role in driving operations across the network. In his expanded role, he will continue to strengthen franchisee engagement, brand performance, and operational excellence across G6's national footprint. Both Nikhil and Anuj will report directly to Ankit Tandon, Vice Chairman, G6 Hospitality.

To further support the company's growth ambitions, Ankit Tandon will increase his presence in the United States and spend substantial time in Dallas and other key markets. As Vice Chairman of G6 Hospitality and Global COO of PRISM, Tandon will oversee the execution of the company's strategic priorities, support franchisee relationships, and help drive delivery against the growth commitments being made across the U.S. business.

Sonal Sinha, CEO has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer of G6 Hospitality. During his tenure, Sonal played a pivotal role in leading the company through a critical period of integration and stabilization, helping establish the strong operational foundation from which G6 will pursue its next phase of growth.

"Nikhil knows our U.S. business; he's spent years building it, market by market. Anuj has run our brand performance across the country and knows what it takes to support owners on the ground. Together they step in with a clear mandate to deepen our partnership with franchisees and grow the brands across the country. Sonal leaves the business stronger and well-positioned for its next phase, and we thank him for that. He leaves behind a stronger organization that is well-positioned for future growth. We wish him continued success in his next chapter,” said Ankit Tandon, Vice Chairman, G6 Hospitality.

Sonal will continue to support the business through a transition period to ensure continuity and will thereafter remain involved in an advisory capacity.

Nikhil Heda brings more than a decade of leadership within the PRISM group and over 20 years of experience in the hospitality, real estate, and consumer sectors, spanning its U.S. and South Asia businesses. Most recently, he served as Head of Development, U.S., based in Seattle, leading business development across the country. Earlier, he was VP Operations and Region Head, West U.S., and before relocating to the U.S., he led B2B Sales for South Asia. Prior to PRISM, Nikhil worked as Zonal Head, India at Housing, one of the country's leading new-age real estate firms. He was also Category Head, India at Videocon Consumer Durables, and began his career at Shell in Singapore. He holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB), a premier Indian business school.

Anuj Ladha serves as National Head of Brand Performance for G6 Hospitality, where he oversees brand performance and ground operations across the country, with direct oversight of all Region Heads and Directors of Brand Performance nationwide and responsibility for franchise owner relationship management and issue resolution.

Anuj brings more than five years within the PRISM group. Earlier, he led Revenue Management for OYO International across the U.S., U.K., and LATAM, and before that served as VP and Senior Director of Revenue Management for OYO USA. Prior to PRISM, Anuj spent over eight years with Essex Lake Group, a management consulting firm in New York and India offices. He began his career on the central finance team at Essar Group, working on debt financing for Essar Oil. He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM Bangalore).

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Plano, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.





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CONTACT: Anupriya Malik G6 Hospitality LLC...