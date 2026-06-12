Seven Jordanians Earn Spots On Forbes Middle East's Top Marketing Leaders List

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 12 (Petra)-- Jordanian professionals have secured a strong presence in Forbes Middle East's "Most Powerful Marketing Leaders 2026" list, with seven Jordanians recognized for holding influential leadership positions in some of the region's leading companies and institutions.

Among those featured was Karmah Al Taher, Chief Brand, Marketing and Communications Officer at Saudi Arabia-based IHCC, where she oversees the group's marketing and communications strategies across its subsidiaries. Her leadership has contributed to the successful execution of campaigns and projects that have strengthened the company's regional presence.

The list also included Dalia Al Jabri, Chief Brand and Growth Officer at Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group and the American Hospital Dubai. She leads efforts in brand development, customer experience, growth strategies, and innovation.

Forbes also recognized Farah Al Alami for her role in leading marketing initiatives and strategies that have enhanced the regional presence of the organizations she serves.

Lina Shahadeh was honored for her contributions to brand development and the management of impactful marketing campaigns, while Isra Suheil was included in recognition of her achievements in marketing and corporate communications, reflecting the growing prominence of Jordanian talent in the field.

The list further featured Mustafa Al Omayreh for his expertise in leading marketing teams and developing growth and corporate communication strategies, as well as Ahmad Khair for his role in managing marketing initiatives and strengthening brand competitiveness across regional markets.

The inclusion of seven Jordanians on the prestigious Forbes Middle East list highlights the increasing influence and excellence of Jordanian professionals in the marketing sector and their significant role in driving transformation and growth within major regional companies and institutions.

//Petra// MF