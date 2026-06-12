Courtly Chinese Porcelain, Rare Himalayan Bronzes And Important Tribal Art Headline Apollo Art Auctions' Fine Asian And Tribal Art Sale
LONDON, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is pleased to present its forthcoming Fine Asian and Tribal Art sale, a carefully curated selection spanning East and Central Asia, the Himalayas, Africa and Oceania. Bringing together distinguished Asian works, sacred Himalayan sculpture and important African tribal art, the sale offers collectors an opportunity to acquire objects of exceptional quality, historical significance and distinguished provenance.
Part of the sale is drawn from The Prince Collection, a superb assemblage formed between the 1990s and 2014 by a well-established collector with royal provenance. The auction brings together courtly Chinese porcelains, rare Himalayan bronzes and remarkable African sculptural works, appealing to both established connoisseurs and emerging collectors alike.
Among the highlights is Lot 4 Another significant work is Lot 55 Collectors of African art will be drawn to Lot 181 While the sale includes a number of rare and historically significant objects, many lots will commence at starting bids below their pre-sale estimates. This presents opportunities for first-time buyers entering the field, while also offering seasoned collectors the chance to acquire exceptional works at competitive prices. Fine Asian and Tribal Art will be held at Apollo Art Auctions' London showroom, 63–64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW. Bidding will be available in person and online through the Apollo Art Auctions platform, as well as via Invaluable, The Saleroom and LiveAuctioneers. For appointments, enquiries or to register for bidding, please contact Apollo Art Auctions at ... or call +44 (0)20 4630 9333. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at MENAFN12062026004107003653ID1111251369
Another significant work is Lot 55 Collectors of African art will be drawn to Lot 181 While the sale includes a number of rare and historically significant objects, many lots will commence at starting bids below their pre-sale estimates. This presents opportunities for first-time buyers entering the field, while also offering seasoned collectors the chance to acquire exceptional works at competitive prices. Fine Asian and Tribal Art will be held at Apollo Art Auctions' London showroom, 63–64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW. Bidding will be available in person and online through the Apollo Art Auctions platform, as well as via Invaluable, The Saleroom and LiveAuctioneers. For appointments, enquiries or to register for bidding, please contact Apollo Art Auctions at ... or call +44 (0)20 4630 9333. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at MENAFN12062026004107003653ID1111251369
Collectors of African art will be drawn to Lot 181 While the sale includes a number of rare and historically significant objects, many lots will commence at starting bids below their pre-sale estimates. This presents opportunities for first-time buyers entering the field, while also offering seasoned collectors the chance to acquire exceptional works at competitive prices. Fine Asian and Tribal Art will be held at Apollo Art Auctions' London showroom, 63–64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW. Bidding will be available in person and online through the Apollo Art Auctions platform, as well as via Invaluable, The Saleroom and LiveAuctioneers. For appointments, enquiries or to register for bidding, please contact Apollo Art Auctions at ... or call +44 (0)20 4630 9333. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at MENAFN12062026004107003653ID1111251369
While the sale includes a number of rare and historically significant objects, many lots will commence at starting bids below their pre-sale estimates. This presents opportunities for first-time buyers entering the field, while also offering seasoned collectors the chance to acquire exceptional works at competitive prices.
Fine Asian and Tribal Art will be held at Apollo Art Auctions' London showroom, 63–64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW. Bidding will be available in person and online through the Apollo Art Auctions platform, as well as via Invaluable, The Saleroom and LiveAuctioneers.
For appointments, enquiries or to register for bidding, please contact Apollo Art Auctions at ... or call +44 (0)20 4630 9333.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
MENAFN12062026004107003653ID1111251369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment