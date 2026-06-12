Courtly Chinese Porcelain, Rare Himalayan Bronzes And Important Tribal Art Headline Apollo Art Auctions' Fine Asian And Tribal Art Sale

LONDON, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is pleased to present its forthcoming Fine Asian and Tribal Art sale, a carefully curated selection spanning East and Central Asia, the Himalayas, Africa and Oceania. Bringing together distinguished Asian works, sacred Himalayan sculpture and important African tribal art, the sale offers collectors an opportunity to acquire objects of exceptional quality, historical significance and distinguished provenance.

Part of the sale is drawn from The Prince Collection, a superb assemblage formed between the 1990s and 2014 by a well-established collector with royal provenance. The auction brings together courtly Chinese porcelains, rare Himalayan bronzes and remarkable African sculptural works, appealing to both established connoisseurs and emerging collectors alike.