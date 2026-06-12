India Organises Blood Donation Camp In Kuwait

MENAFN - IANS) Kuwait City, June 13 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Kuwait on Friday organised a blood donation camp at Adan Hospital and Blood Bank.

“On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, the Embassy of India in Kuwait, in collaboration with the Blood Donors Kerala (BDK) and the Federation of Indian Doctors (FID), organised a blood donation camp at Adan Hospital and Blood Bank today,” the Embassy wrote on X.

The camp was inaugurated by Ambassador Paramita Tripathi and Sheikh Hamoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Governor of Al Ahmadi Governorate, who led by example by becoming the first donor.

“The Embassy thanks the overwhelming response from the Indian community, the donors and the volunteers, which reaffirmed the spirit of compassion, service and India-Kuwait friendship,” noted the Embassy.

Ambassador Tripathi said the enthusiasm among the Indian community to donate blood and serve both India and Kuwait was inspiring.“Today is a very special day. We are organising another blood donation camp in Kuwait. This is not the first one, and this is definitely not the last one,” she said.

Earlier in the day, the Embassy of India in Kuwait organised a curtain-raiser yoga session at the Gulf SPIC Labour Camp in the lead-up to International Day of Yoga 2026.

“The event holds special significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the camp during his historic visit to Kuwait in December 2024,” the Embassy wrote on X.

A large number of Indian nationals enthusiastically participated in the session, practising the Common Yoga Protocol and reflecting the spirit of this year's theme, Yoga for Healthy Ageing, highlighting yoga's role in promoting physical vitality, mental well-being and a healthier quality of life across all age groups.

Ambassador Tripathi also handed over sports kits, including carrom boards, chess sets, and cricket and football equipment, underscoring the importance of health, fitness, and active lifestyles as integral elements of PM Modi's vision for Khelo India and Fit India.