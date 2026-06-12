Attempt To Murder: Notorious Goon Held After Shocking Incident! Read Details

Police in Thiruvananthapuram have arrested a man for brutally attacking his wife and trying to kill her with a knife after a family fight.

The accused is 23-year-old Sanalkumar, also known as 'Vavachi', from Karimaadam Colony. According to the police, the fight started over some family issues. Sanalkumar first verbally abused his wife and then beat her badly on her head and face. He then threatened to kill her before attacking her with a knife, leaving her with serious injuries.

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Police records show that Sanalkumar is a notorious criminal. He is on the 'rowdy list' at the Fort police station. He is already a suspect in about seven other criminal cases, police said. These cases, filed across Poojappura, Fort, Karamana, and Malayinkeezhu police stations, include charges for drug-related offences, attempt to murder, and assault.

After his arrest, Sanalkumar was produced in court and has been remanded to custody.

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