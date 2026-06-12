Gujarat: Industry, Govt Representatives To Explore Furniture Manufacturing Hub In Porbandar

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, June 13 (IANS) A high-level industry summit aimed at shaping the proposed Mega Furniture Park in Porbandar will be held on June 13 and 14, bringing together government officials, industry leaders, trade bodies and international representatives to discuss the project's development framework and future roadmap.

The "Viksit Porbandar Furniture Park Summit" is being organised as part of efforts to explore the establishment of a large-scale furniture manufacturing hub in Porbandar and assess its potential to attract investment and industrial activity to the region.

Union Minister and Porbandar MP Mansukh Mandaviya and State Minister and Porbandar MLA Arjun Modhwadia are expected to participate in the summit and engage with stakeholders on opportunities, requirements and future initiatives linked to the proposed furniture park.

More than 50 representatives from the furniture manufacturing sector and allied industries, along with industry associations and business chambers from across Gujarat and other parts of the country, have been invited to attend the event.

The summit is also expected to feature representatives from several national and international organisations and brands, including Steve Hickling of the British Deputy High Commission in Ahmedabad.

Representatives from IKEA, Dato Sanso, Hettich, Merino, Royal Touch Laminates, Medoc and Aemor are also expected to attend. Industry bodies participating in the summit include the Gujarat Timber Merchant Association, the Gujarat Timber Auction Association, the Gujarat Green Economic Chamber, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Association based in Porbandar.

Officials said senior representatives from the state government's Industries Department, Ports Department and local administrative offices will take part in the discussions. ‍

The departments are expected to present the framework for the proposed project and discuss mechanisms for coordinating among the government agencies involved in its development.

The summit will include deliberations on the feasibility of establishing the proposed Mega Furniture Park in Porbandar, guidance on its development, and the strategic initiatives required for its future growth.

Delegates attending the event from India and abroad will also undertake a site visit on June 14 to inspect the proposed location for the Furniture Park near Bharwada, close to Porbandar.

The visit is expected to provide stakeholders with an opportunity to assess the site's suitability and to review the planned infrastructure facilities for development in the area.

The district administration has also planned welcome programmes and cultural events for visiting delegates, showcasing the art, culture and traditions of the Saurashtra region.

Officials said the proposed Furniture Park is envisaged as a project that could strengthen Porbandar's industrial base by attracting investment in furniture manufacturing and related sectors, generating employment opportunities, and supporting the growth of a manufacturing ecosystem linked to domestic and international markets.

The two-day summit is expected to conclude on June 14, following stakeholder consultations and the site inspection of the proposed project area.