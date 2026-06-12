Dhahran Mall Closes PAW Patrol Activation With Record Footfall, Drawing More Than 25% Visits Across The Eastern Province

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)When PAW Patrol® arrived at Dhahran Mall on 28 May, families across the Eastern Province responded in a way that exceeded every forecast. Over ten consecutive days, the mall witnessed a 25.1 percent increase in traffic over the equivalent prior period, making the Nickelodeon's“The Big Show Rescue” activation the most commercially successful event in the mall's recent history.

Presented by Dhahran Mall in partnership with Paramount and Spin Master, and produced by EventBox, the live stage experience drew families from across Dhahran, Khobar, Dammam, and beyond, with reach extending as far as Manama, Bahrain. Much of that footfall was driven by children themselves: the activation recorded more than 66,000 young visitors at the show, a significant increase over a comparable prior period average of 10,000, a figure that speaks to the rare power of a globally beloved IP to move families and convert childhood enthusiasm directly into family visits and retail spending.

The event's commercial impact matched its community reach. A shopper survey conducted during the activation found that 93.4 percent of event visitors made a purchase during their mall visit, with spending distributed across all tiers and categories. Tenant performance across the ten-day period reflected this pattern, with the activation functioning as a genuine retail engine rather than a standalone entertainment draw.

“This activation confirmed something we have long believed: when Dhahran Mall brings the right experience to the right community, families respond with extraordinary enthusiasm,” said Majed Algothmi, Acting CEO of Dhahran Mall.“Events like this are exactly what Vision 2030 calls for - investing in the quality of life of Saudi families, creating memorable moments in their own communities, and demonstrating that the Kingdom's entertainment and retail landscape is capable of delivering world-class experiences at home.”

The event generated exceptional engagement across all Dhahran Mall's social media accounts, with families themselves amplifying the story by posting, sharing, and tagging their moments throughout the ten days. Organic reach extended well beyond the mall's existing audience, drawing communities from across the Eastern Province and beyond into the experience in real time.

The activation also gave Dhahran Mall a detailed and candid picture of what its community wants next. The most consistent theme running through visitor feedback was enthusiasm for Tajdeed, the mall's comprehensive renewal and regeneration programme currently underway, with families expressing a clear sense of ownership over what Dhahran Mall is becoming. That sentiment is precisely what Tajdeed is designed to honour: a long-term investment in the community that has called this place home for more than two decades, built on twenty years of listening, and shaped around the families who have made Dhahran Mall where their heart belongs.

PAW Patrol®, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast on Nickelodeon, follows Ryder and his team of rescue pups on action-packed missions across Adventure Bay. Since its debut, the series has become one of the most beloved children's franchises in the world, built on the enduring values of bravery, friendship, and looking out for one another.