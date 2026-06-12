Love Betrayal: Heartbreaking Twist Leaves Pregnant Woman In Crisis! Read Details

A shocking incident has come to light from Thiruvananthapuram, where a Sri Lankan woman attempted suicide after her lover from Kerala allegedly abandoned her. She is now in critical condition at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College after taking an overdose of paracetamol tablets.

The woman arrived in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday to find the man, a resident of Kadinamkulam. She took a taxi from the airport straight to his house, but both the man and his family refused to see her. Heartbroken, she checked into a hotel in the city and attempted to take her own life this evening. It was the hotel staff who found her and rushed her to the hospital, and then informed the police. She was first taken to a private hospital and later shifted to the Medical College.

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According to the details, the two were colleagues in Abu Dhabi and were in a relationship. The trouble started after the woman became pregnant. The man, who is already married and has three children, quietly left for his hometown in Kerala. This is not the first time the woman has come to India looking for him. On a previous trip, she even had an abortion at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. After the procedure, the man and his family reportedly sent her back to Sri Lanka, promising that he would follow her soon.

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However, he never did. The woman tried calling him many times, but he wouldn't take her calls. This is what prompted her to fly down to Thiruvananthapuram again yesterday. When she showed up at his house in Kadinamkulam, she was turned away. To make matters worse, the man's wife filed a police complaint against her at the Kadinamkulam police station yesterday.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. If you are facing a crisis or having such thoughts, please call these numbers for counselling support: 1056, 0471- 2552056)