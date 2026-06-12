Nora Fatehi Steals The Show With Her Performance Of Song 'Siir Siir' At FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony In Canada: Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor Nora Fatehi stole the show with her new song“Siir Siir” performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Canada on Friday.

The announcement was made on the official FIFA World Cup Instagram account in May, which shared a list of performers that included Fatehi. She shared the stage with artists such as Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

The ceremony took place at BMO Field in Toronto.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What song did Nora Fatehi perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Canada?⌵

Nora Fatehi performed the song 'Siir Siir' at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Canada.

2Who were some of the other artists that performed alongside Nora Fatehi at the FIFA World Cup ceremony?⌵

Nora Fatehi shared the stage with artists like Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, and Jessie Reyez at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

3Why was Nora Fatehi's performance at the FIFA World Cup significant?⌵

Nora Fatehi's performance was significant as it marked her second appearance at a FIFA World Cup event, previously performing at the 2022 closing ceremony in Qatar.

4How is the song 'Siir Siir' related to FIFA World Cup 2026?⌵

'Siir Siir' is part of the official music project for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and is included in the tournament's official album.

5Where did the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony take place?⌵

The FIFA World Cup opening ceremony took place at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

Fatehi also posted the announcement on her Instagram account, expressing her gratitude and saying she feels honoured. She had previously performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

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The song, created in collaboration with music producer Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream, forms part of the official music project for the FIFA World Cup 2026. It is included in the tournament's official album, which features artists from a wide range of musical styles and countries across the globe.

Fatehi also posted the track on her Instagram account on Monday.

(This is a developing story. More to come)