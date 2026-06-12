Pakistan's PM Says Final Text Of U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Agreed

According to Pakistani officials, the draft agreement has been finalized and discussions are now focused on implementing the next steps. Sharif's remarks came as diplomatic efforts intensified to secure a formal settlement between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a memorandum of understanding with the United States had“never been closer,” but urged media outlets not to speculate about the contents of the proposed agreement. He stopped short of confirming that a final deal had been concluded.

The latest developments follow conflicting statements from both sides. U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced that he had canceled planned military strikes against Iran, citing progress in negotiations. Trump also claimed the conflict had effectively ended and that Iran had agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons.

However, Iranian officials have been more cautious. Tehran has said no final decision has been reached and stressed that any agreement must protect Iran's national interests. Iranian media have also reported proposed terms that Trump later dismissed as inaccurate, saying the leaked details had“no relation to the truth.”

The negotiations come after a period of escalating military tensions between the United States and Iran, including U.S. strikes on Iranian targets and retaliatory attacks by Iran against American military facilities in the region. The confrontation raised fears of a broader regional conflict and disrupted shipping and energy markets.

A central objective of the talks has been securing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transit routes. The discussions have also focused on Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and broader regional security concerns.

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator in recent weeks, while several Gulf states have also supported diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation. Regional and international actors have repeatedly warned that continued conflict could have serious consequences for global energy supplies and Middle East stability.

Despite signs of progress, important questions remain unresolved. Neither Washington nor Tehran has formally announced a final agreement, and details regarding sanctions, frozen Iranian assets and nuclear restrictions have yet to be publicly confirmed.