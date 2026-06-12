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Russian Forces Strike DTEK Thermal Power Plant, One Dead And One Injured

Russian Forces Strike DTEK Thermal Power Plant, One Dead And One Injured


2026-06-12 03:02:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was reported by the DTEK Group on Telegram.

The company stated that equipment at the power plant suffered significant damage as a result of the strike.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the country has carried out nearly 230 attacks on DTEK thermal power plants.

Read also: Russian forces attack DTEK coal mine twice in Dnipropetrovsk region, worker injured

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 5, Russian forces attacked another DTEK thermal power plant, causing significant destruction.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

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UkrinForm

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