Cyprus EU Presidency Confirms First Cluster For Ukraine To Be Opened On June 15

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the announcement was made by the Cyprus Presidency on the social network X.

“On June 15, under the Cyprus EU Presidency, we will convene the Accession Conferences with Ukraine and Moldova to open Cluster 1 – Fundamentals,” the statement said.

The Presidency expressed pride in driving forward what it called a historic moment.

“This is a milestone and a recognition of the aspirations, resilience and hard work of the two candidates that have chosen Europe and its values. As we take this important step together, we reaffirm that the European Union is strongest when it stands united, principled and open to those committed to its values,” the statement added.

Ukraine remains high on agenda of European Council meeting – Costa

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the EU Council last week officially began the process of opening Cluster 1 Fundamentals in accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

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