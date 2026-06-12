Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Pricing Of $2.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wuxi, China, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ: BYAH) an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the“Company”), today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several investors for the sales of the Company's securities in a registered direct offering (the“Offering”) consisting of up to 1,133,332 of the Company's Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.001 each (the“Shares”), and pre-funded warrants (the“Pre-Funded Warrants”) to purchase up to 200,000 Class A ordinary shares (the“Warrant Shares”), at a combined purchase price of $1.50 per Share and Pre-Funded Warrant. The gross proceeds to the Company from this Offering are expected to be approximately $2.0 million.

The Offering is expected to close on or about June 15, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The securities in the Offering are being offered pursuant to an effective“shelf” registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-295090) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and declared effective on June 8, 2026 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”). A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About the Company

Established in 2016, Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing its private skincare label, direct skincare products sales and franchise alliances promotions under the proprietary brand“Park Ha”, with a commitment to providing cost-effective solutions to skin problems and improving the confidence of women in need of skin treatment. As of October 31, 2025, the Company has five directly operated stores and 22 franchisees in China. As part of its value-added service for the products, the Company offers“light beauty experience”, a quick complimentary after-sales beauty service performed in the directly operated stores and franchise stores. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“aim”,“estimate”,“intend”,“plan”,“believe”,“is/are likely to”,“potential”,“continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Main Phone: +1 (212) 970-5150



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Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

901, Building C

Phase 2, Wuxi International Life Science Innovation Campus

196 Jinghui East Road

Xinwu District, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province

People's Republic of China 214000



ir_parkha@163