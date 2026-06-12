Nexford University Now Enrolling Students Across All 50 U.S. States

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nexford University, the AI-native online institution built for working professionals, today announced that it is now open to students in all 50 U.S. states.From Florida to California, any working adult in the United States can now enroll in an accredited, fully online degree.

The Access Gap Nexford Is Closing

Higher education in the U.S. has a geography problem. Students in rural states, mid-size cities, and underserved regions have historically had fewer options for accredited, affordable graduate and undergraduate education - especially programs built around business, technology, and AI.

Opening enrollment across all 50 states changes that.

A working professional in Montana, Mississippi, South Dakota, or West Virginia now has the same access as someone in New York or California. Same degree. Same faculty. Same career coaching from Day One. Different zip code.

Every U.S. State. Open Now.

Nexford is now accepting applications from students in all 50 U.S. states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Nexford Programs Available to Students in All U.S. States:

Undergraduate

- Bachelor of Science in AI for Business (BSAIB)

- Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

- BBA with Specialization in Artificial Intelligence

- BBA with Specialization in Business Analytics

- BBA with Specialization in Digital Marketing

- BBA with Specialization in Entrepreneurship

- Associate of Applied Science in Business (AAS)

Graduate

- Master of Business Administration (MBA)

- MBA with Specialization in Artificial Intelligence

- MBA with Specialization in Cybersecurity

- MBA with Specialization in E-Commerce

- MBA with Specialization in Fintech and Blockchain

- MBA with Specialization in Healthcare Management

- MBA with Specialization in International Business

- MBA with Specialization in Sustainability

- MBA in Entrepreneurship

- MBA in Finance

- MS in AI and Technology Management

- MS in Digital Transformation

- MS in Data Analytics

Certificates

- Mini-MBA Certificate

- Career Pathway in Operations Management

- Career Pathway in Professional Sales

Important Information

- Institution: Nexford University

- Accreditation: DEAC (recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and CHEA); IACBE accreditation for the MBA program

- Format: 100% online, self-paced

- Structure: Pay-per-course (undergraduate); monthly subscription (graduate)

- Start Dates: 1st of every month

- U.S. Enrollment: Open across all 50 states

- Career Support: Career Success Coach from Day One

- More Information: /admissions

About Nexford University

Nexford University is an AI-native, online institution headquartered in Washington, D.C., built for the world work already lives in. Nexford offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degrees - including the MBA, BBA, BS in AI for Business, AAS, MS in AI and Technology Management, MS in Digital Transformation, and MS in Data Analytics - designed to fit real schedules, build practical skills, and deliver measurable career outcomes. Accredited by DEAC, with IACBE accreditation for the MBA. Monthly start dates. Learners from 100+ countries. Now enrolling across all 50 U.S. states.

