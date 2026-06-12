Israeli, Palestinian Groups Urge G7 Support For Two-State Solution

MENAFN - Jordan Times) PARIS, France - Palestinian and Israeli civil society groups urged support for a two-state solution, saying "the window of opportunity" was closing, as they met in Paris on Friday.

The government of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one of the most right-wing in Israel's history, vehemently opposes the emergence of a sovereign and fully independent Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, and is working on the ground to undermine the possibility of a two-state solution.

The Paris meeting came ahead of a G7 summit in the French town of Evian-les-Bains next week and was attended by the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas as well as ministers from Brazil, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

In a statement, representatives of Palestinian and Israeli civil society groups called on G7 leaders to urgently take action.

"Israelis and Palestinians alike remain trapped in fear, insecurity, and trauma," they said.

"The window for a solution remains open; but it is narrowing. This moment requires urgent diplomacy, grounded in partnership with civil society."

The groups proposed an eight-point action plan, calling in particular for the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, progress on a two-state solution and a halt to settlement expansion.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reaffirmed France's support for the two-state solution, saying "this year could be decisive."

In a break with decades of Western foreign policy, France, Britain, Canada and several other countries last year recognised a Palestinian state.

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel sparked the war in Gaza, where a ceasefire in effect since October has largely halted fighting.

But Israel and Hamas trade near-daily accusations of ceasefire violations and the Gaza Strip remains gripped by bloodshed as progress on permanently ending the war remains stalled.

The Palestinian Authority led by President Mahmoud Abbas appears extremely weakened and deeply unpopular.