Italy's Meloni And Korea's Lee Agree To Deepen Ties In Rome Talks
The leaders discussed closer cooperation in semiconductors and high-tech sectors including artificial intelligence, space, automotive and energy.
MoUs also covered small and medium-sized enterprises and cooperation in the social economy.
The countries signed a strategic action plan that included an aspiration to reform the UN Security Council to make it more representative and effective.
The leaders also discussed international issues, reaffirming their commitment to Indo-Pacific stability and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Meloni and Lee are due to meet business leaders later yesterday, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y Lee, Fincantieri Chairman Biagio Mazzotta and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.
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