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Italy's Meloni And Korea's Lee Agree To Deepen Ties In Rome Talks

Italy's Meloni And Korea's Lee Agree To Deepen Ties In Rome Talks


2026-06-12 03:02:10
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Republic of Korea ‌President Lee Jae-myung yesterday pledged to deepen ‌bilateral ⁠ties, ‌signing memorandums ‌spanning technology and development co-operation.

The leaders discussed closer cooperation in semiconductors and high-tech sectors including artificial intelligence, space, automotive and energy.

MoUs also ​covered small and medium-sized enterprises and cooperation in the ‌social economy.

The ⁠countries ​signed a strategic action ​plan that included an aspiration to reform the UN Security Council to make it more representative and effective.

The leaders also discussed international ‌issues, reaffirming their commitment ‌to ⁠Indo-Pacific stability and efforts to ⁠reopen ⁠the Strait of Hormuz.

Meloni and Lee are due to meet business leaders later yesterday, ​including Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y Lee, Fincantieri Chairman Biagio Mazzotta and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

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Gulf Times

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