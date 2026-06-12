Italy's Meloni And Korea's Lee Agree To Deepen Ties In Rome Talks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Republic of Korea ‌President Lee Jae-myung yesterday pledged to deepen ‌bilateral ⁠ties, ‌signing memorandums ‌spanning technology and development co-operation.

The leaders discussed closer cooperation in semiconductors and high-tech sectors including artificial intelligence, space, automotive and energy.

MoUs also ​covered small and medium-sized enterprises and cooperation in the ‌social economy.

The ⁠countries ​signed a strategic action ​plan that included an aspiration to reform the UN Security Council to make it more representative and effective.

The leaders also discussed international ‌issues, reaffirming their commitment ‌to ⁠Indo-Pacific stability and efforts to ⁠reopen ⁠the Strait of Hormuz.

Meloni and Lee are due to meet business leaders later yesterday, ​including Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y Lee, Fincantieri Chairman Biagio Mazzotta and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.