Four Inc. Secures Spot On Washington Technology's Top 100 Government Contractors List For 11Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERNDON, Va., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Inc. is proud to announce its continued recognition by Washington Technology on the prestigious Top 100 Report. Evaluating the industry's heaviest hitters, the annual list ranks the largest government contractors based on their prime contracts across critical sectors, including IT, systems integration, professional services, and telecommunications.

In this year's highly competitive federal market, Four Inc. successfully secured the 86th spot overall. This achievement marks the company's 11th consecutive year on the list, underscoring its sustained growth, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to delivering elite technology solutions to the public sector.

"Securing a spot on the Top 100 list for over a decade is a testament to the trust our government and industry partners place in us," said David Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer for Four Inc.. "As the federal landscape evolves, Four Inc. remains dedicated to bridging the gap between innovative technology providers and the public sector mission."

To view the complete rankings and analysis, visit the full report at WashingtonTechnology.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a premier technology provider enabling government customers streamlined access to mission-critical IT while helping OEMs and partners win and grow in the Public Sector. Backed by industry expertise, value-add solutions and distribution, and seamless partnership, Four Inc. delivers lasting value across the entire government technology ecosystem.

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