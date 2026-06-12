Keel Laid For First River-Class Destroyer The Future HMCS Fraser

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Irving Shipbuilding laid the keel for the first River-class destroyer (RCD), the future HMCS Fraser, and recognized significant milestones from this past year, including the delivery of the sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) for the Royal Canadian Navy and the launch of the first AOPS variant for the Canadian Coast Guard. This event also celebrated the hard work and dedication of the workforce at Halifax Shipyard, as Irving Shipbuilding continues to proudly build ships for Canada.

Celebrated at the Halifax Shipyard with the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship; Members of Parliament; Vice-Admiral Topshee, Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy; Rear-Admiral Kurtz, Maritime Forces Atlantic and Joint Task Force Atlantic Commander; representatives from Unifor; and industry partners from the Department of National Defence, and Public Services and Procurement Canada, this milestone event recognized the significant progress being achieved at Halifax Shipyard.

The keel laying ceremony is a centuries-old tradition, dating back to the ancient Romans. Today's ceremony included the tradition of laying a coin in the hull of the ship to bring luck to the captain and crew during the life of the ship. The coin, selected by the Royal Canadian Navy and presented by Vice-Admiral Topshee, was welded in place by Brandon VanHeighten, a Red Seal welder, and fitted by Jaeson Fredericks, a Red Seal metal fabricator at Halifax Shipyard. Vice-Admiral Topshee officially declared the hull“well and truly laid” at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), Irving Shipbuilding has delivered six AOPS for the Royal Canadian Navy, is constructing two AOPS for the Canadian Coast Guard, up to 15 RCD for the Royal Canadian Navy, and is providing essential ship repair services for the Halifax-class frigates.

The NSS is revitalizing Canada's shipbuilding industry, while creating local jobs and delivering significant economic impact. Irving Shipbuilding's supply chain stretches from coast-to-coast, supporting the NSS to generate almost $11.3 billion in labour income to Canadians and to sustain an average of 10,600 full time jobs annually across Canada, with 4,500 of these jobs located in Nova Scotia. In total, Irving Shipbuilding programs under the NSS is estimated to raise over $6.3 billion in taxes, fees, and charges for all three levels of government between 2013 and 2027, with nearly $17.0 billion contributed to Canada's GDP.

Halifax shipbuilders have been able to focus on building back critical supply chains and developing their advanced skills to produce the cornerstone of Canada's naval fleet. As Canada's sole source for construction of naval combatants, Irving Shipbuilding is delivering unique, sovereign capabilities that will keep Canada's sailors safe, protect Canadians, and confidently deliver on our international security responsibilities.



“The River-class Destroyer program is Canada's most ambitious naval build in decades, and it would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the builders at Irving Shipyards in Halifax. It's a perfect example of how the National Shipbuilding Strategy is boosting our defence capabilities while strengthening Canada's industrial base and growing our economy. This program alone contributes hundreds of millions annually to our GDP and supports thousands of jobs, in Nova Scotia and across the country. It demonstrates Canada's ability to deliver complex defence projects at home, using Canadian talent while generating long-term economic benefits for all.”

The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant



“Today's keel laying for the future HMCS Fraser highlights the evolution of a sovereign capability which has been developed in Halifax to deliver the objectives of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy. Our 3,000 shipbuilders are proud to be building ships that will serve Canada for decades to come. We're producing the next generation fleet for the Royal Canadian Navy, while delivering on every one of our commitments to sustain the legacy ships.”

Dirk Lesko, President, Irving Shipbuilding

About Irving Shipbuilding:

Irving Shipbuilding is Canada's National Shipbuilder, selected in 2011 to build the new fleet of combat vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy. To date, six Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships have been delivered to the Royal Canadian Navy.

The company has commenced construction on two custom Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships for the Canadian Coast Guard, and construction is underway on the larger River-class destroyers. Nearly $15 billion in spending commitments are projected through 2027, with nearly 700 organizations across Canada as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

This team of 3,000 shipbuilders is proudly based in Halifax, NS.

Media contact:

Jean-François Séguin

Vice President, Communications and Government Relations

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(343-548-3011)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

