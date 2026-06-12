Lawyer Representing AI-171 Victims' Families Says Interim Statement Offers No Fresh Details

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad/New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) One year after the crash of Air India flight AI-171, investigators have now said the probe remains ongoing, with additional technical evaluations and analysis still underway, while families of victims continue to await definitive answers about the disaster that claimed 260 lives.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday issued an interim statement marking the first anniversary of the accident involving the Boeing 787-8 operating from Ahmedabad to London.

The agency said that significant progress had been made in examining aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance records and operational evidence, but stopped short of releasing any new technical findings or conclusions.

According to the AAIB, evidence gathered over the past year is being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner, and further specialist examinations will be carried out wherever necessary.

The bureau said the final report would be released only after all investigative activities, international review and consultation processes required under ICAO Annex 13 have been completed.

The interim statement also urged the media and the public to avoid speculation while the investigation remains in progress, reiterating that the purpose of an accident investigation is to improve aviation safety rather than assign blame or liability.

Reacting to the update, aviation lawyer Mike Andrews, who represents more than 135 affected families through US-based Beasley Allen Law Firm, said the statement contained no new information about the cause of the crash.

"The interim statement that was released today did not contain any new technical or factual information. The statement indicates that the AAIB investigation is continuing with technical evaluation and analysis. While we wait for the board to release the results of its findings, we continue to push forward with our own research and evaluation," Andrews said.

The AI-171 disaster occurred on June 12, 2025, shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The aircraft crashed less than a minute after departure while operating a scheduled service to London Gatwick.

Of the 242 people on board, 241 died, while 19 people on the ground were also killed, taking the total death toll to 260.

A preliminary report released by the AAIB in July last year found that both engine fuel control switches moved from the "RUN" position to "CUTOFF" shortly after take-off, resulting in a loss of fuel supply to both engines.

The report documented cockpit confusion over the event but did not determine how or why the switches moved, leaving investigators to continue examining technical, operational and human factors associated with the accident.

The final report had been expected around the first anniversary of the crash, but investigators have indicated that additional analysis, including examination of engine-related evidence, remains unfinished.

Officials have said the complexity of the investigation has delayed completion of the report.

In its anniversary statement, the AAIB said it remained committed to conducting a thorough, independent and evidence-based investigation and that every aspect of the accident would continue to be examined before final conclusions and safety recommendations are published.