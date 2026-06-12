Tulsi Care: Monsoon Trick To Make Your Plant Grow Bushy Like A Banyan Tree!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) During monsoon, Tulsi plants often wilt because of the high humidity and lack of proper sunlight. But don't worry! Here are some simple tricks to stop your Tulsi plant from drying out and keep it lush and green all season long.In Hindu tradition, the Tulsi plant holds a very special place in every home. Just bowing to the Tulsi katte in the morning makes the whole day feel so peaceful and positive, right? But many people get upset because their Tulsi plant isn't growing well, or its leaves are falling off and it's drying out. If you want your Tulsi to become dense and green like a banyan tree, you must take some special care.You can use a small trick right when you plant the sapling to make it grow thick and bushy. Plant three or four small Tulsi saplings together in a single pot. For pooja, it's best if you can include one Lakshmi Tulsi and one Krishna Tulsi. Lightly tie the base of these saplings together with a small thread before planting. As they grow, they won't separate and will look like one big, magnificent plant.

Once the plant starts growing a bit, you should regularly trim the top two or three leaves. This is called 'pinching'. If you trim the branches this way before seeds appear, new branches will sprout from the cut area, making the plant much bushier. During monsoon, Tulsi plants are very likely to get pests or diseases. Because they don't get enough sunlight, the leaves turn yellow and fall off. At such times, check if the drainage holes at the bottom of the pot are clear.

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If water collects in the pot, the roots will rot. If you see any disease on the leaves, mix a quarter teaspoon of baking soda or some neem oil in one litre of water. Spray this mixture in the morning or evening, and the leaves will regain their health. Also, make sure to remove old, fallen leaves from the pot regularly. For fertilizer, you can use natural things from your home. Mix neem cake, dried used tea powder, banana peel powder, and a little Epsom Salt. Add this mix to the base of the plant once a month.

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All these ingredients strengthen the roots and help new branches grow. But the most amazing liquid fertilizer is milk. Mix one small cup of raw or boiled milk in one litre of water to dilute it. Pour this mixture into the plant once a week. This milk solution works like 'amrit' or nectar for the Tulsi plant. Just follow these small tips, and your Tulsi katte will always be smiling with lush greenery.