AZAL Aircraft Operating Nakhchivan Flights Return To Baku Due To Adverse Weather Conditions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft operating flights J2-285 and J2-291 on the Baku–Nakhchivan route were forced to return to Baku due to thunderstorms and hail in the region, Trend reports.

"The aircraft successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 21:27 and 21:32, respectively. It should be noted that adverse weather conditions are expected to persist throughout today. Passengers will be provided with detailed information regarding any possible changes, and once weather conditions stabilize, flights will resume normal operations.

We would also like to inform that the unstable weather conditions observed in Nakhchivan in recent days have complicated the operation of flights on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route in accordance with the scheduled timetable, resulting in certain changes to the flight schedule. Due to Nakhchivan's geographical location and mountainous terrain, wind, reduced visibility, and rapidly changing meteorological conditions often have a direct impact on flight operations. Therefore, prompt decisions are made in accordance with weather conditions to ensure the safe operation of flights.

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