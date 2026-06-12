Ukraine Needs Its Own Defense Giants To Compete On Global Arms Market Fedirko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Ihor Fedirko, CEO of the Ukrainian Council of Gunsmiths.

“We also need our own large private defense groups on the level of Aselsan, Safran, and Rheinmetall. These are the kinds of companies that can compete globally, attract investment, and survive beyond the end of the war,” Fedirko said.

According to him, Ukraine's defense industry has already undergone significant development and built a strong ecosystem of manufacturers.

At the same time, the next stage should be the emergence of national champions – large, system-level players capable of operating not only in the domestic market but also across Europe and globally.

“The state should not only help create new startups, but also support the growth of large, system-level companies,” Fedirko stressed.

In his view, supporting major manufacturers is important not only for business development but also for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and promoting Ukrainian technologies in international markets.

He also warned that the defense market will inevitably change after the war due to shrinking defense budgets and shifts in demand. Companies that are already developing competitive products, attracting investment, and operating internationally will be best positioned to survive.

Ukraine signs nearly 20 joint defense production agreements with European countries – arms industry executive

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