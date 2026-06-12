About 1,700 Residents Remain In Occupied Oleshky Without Electricity, Gas, Or Food City Administration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in an interview on Ukrainian Radio by Tetiana Hasanenko, head of the Oleshky City Military Administration.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion, the city had a population of over 24,000.

According to Hasanenko, electricity has been absent in Oleshky for more than four years, there is no gas supply, and there is a shortage of drinking water. Food deliveries have also been severely disrupted for more than six months.

She added that Russian occupying forces, when present in the city, reportedly move around either in civilian or even women's clothing. According to her, they kill local residents and take food supplies from civilians. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces positioned on the right bank of the Dnipro River are trying to help civilians on the occupied left bank.

The situation in Oleshky remains extremely dangerous, she stressed, as the community is located directly on the front line.

“Safe movement around the city is significantly restricted. Roads are mined,” Hasanenko said.

She also noted that all exit routes from the city have been mined, with repeated incidents of vehicles detonating explosives, often with deadly consequences.

According to Hasanenko, Russian forces have effectively stopped delivering food. The last time two vehicles carrying supplies entered the city was on May 26. On June 2, four vehicles attempting to enter reportedly hit mines, killing two people.

“The city is blocked. Around 1,700 residents remain, including more than 40 children, but it is impossible to enter or leave. In the entire Oleshky community, about 6,000 people and 182 children remain,” she said.

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She added that out of 13 settlements in the community, five have been completely destroyed, while several others are heavily damaged, and some areas remain under constant shelling and drone attacks.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Hasanenko also said that residents of blocked Oleshky attempt to leave at their own risk, while Russian forces spread claims of alleged Ukrainian provocations to intimidate civilians.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Telegram