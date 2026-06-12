Zelensky Meets With Latvian DM To Discuss Drone Deal, EU Accession

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was reported by the Office of the President.

Zelensky thanked Latvia for its support of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

“We are glad that we can have a Drone Deal and other cooperation between our countries, when we can share our experience with our close allies,” Zelensky said.

The Latvian Defense Minister highlighted the importance of Ukraine's experience in countering aerial threats.

“We have supported Ukraine and continue to support it with training and our expertise since the very beginning. And now we are asking Ukraine to support us, because there is only one country in the world who knows how to fight Russia, how to stop Russia,” Melnis said.

Zelensky and the Latvian Defense Minister also focused on cooperation within the European Union, NATO, and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) framework.

They also discussed Latvia's participation in the SAFE program, which aims to finance joint weapons production with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President thanked Latvia for advocating Ukraine's EU and NATO integration, stressing that Ukraine expects the first negotiation cluster“Fundamentals” to be opened as soon as possible.

Zelensky discussesand anti-ballistic missile program with Orpo

As previously reported, on June 9 in Tallinn, President Zelensky and Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs signed the Drone Deal.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine