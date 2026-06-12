MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Luxus Home and Garden Announces 2026 UK Customer Support Initiative for Outdoor Furniture Buyers The new initiative strengthens pre-purchase guidance, layout support, delivery preparation and teak care advice for homeowners investing in outdoor living spaces

June 12, 2026 2:12 PM EDT | Source: Gajura

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Luxus Home and Garden has announced the launch of its 2026 UK Customer Support Initiative, a new service-focused programme created to help homeowners make more informed decisions when choosing premium outdoor furniture for gardens, patios, terraces and outdoor living areas.







Luxus Home and Garden

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The initiative has been introduced ahead of the 2026 outdoor season and is designed to provide customers with clearer support before, during and after purchase. It brings together product guidance, outdoor layout advice, delivery preparation, teak care information and customer service support into a more structured process for UK buyers.

Luxus Home and Garden said the initiative reflects the growing importance of outdoor spaces within modern homes, with more homeowners treating gardens and patios as functional extensions of indoor living. As customers invest in larger and longer-lasting outdoor furniture pieces, the company says there is a greater need for practical advice around sizing, material selection, seating layouts, delivery access and long-term care.

The new support initiative will help customers exploring Garden furniture options understand which pieces may be most suitable for their property, available space and intended use. Customers will be able to receive guidance on dining sets, benches, loungers, tables, parasols, covers, care kits and sofa-style arrangements before making a purchase decision.

Matthew Lock, Director of online retailer and supplier Luxus Home and Garden said: "Outdoor furniture is no longer viewed as a short seasonal purchase. Many customers are investing in pieces that they expect to use for years, so the buying process needs to be supported by proper advice. Our 2026 UK Customer Support Initiative has been created to help customers choose furniture that fits their space, suits their lifestyle and performs well over time."

As part of the initiative, Luxus Home and Garden will place greater emphasis on pre-purchase planning. This includes helping customers consider how much space is available, whether a dining set or lounge arrangement is more appropriate, how many people the furniture needs to accommodate, and whether access points or delivery requirements should be considered before ordering.







Luxus Home and Garden

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The company says these practical details are especially important for customers purchasing larger outdoor pieces. Garden furniture that looks suitable online may not always work correctly within the real dimensions of a patio, terrace, decking area or lawn. By offering clearer guidance before purchase, Luxus Home and Garden aims to reduce uncertainty and help customers choose products with greater confidence.

The initiative also supports customers looking for Outdoor garden furniture that can withstand regular use and changing UK weather conditions. Luxus Home and Garden specialises in sustainable teak furniture, a material valued for its strength, natural oils and long-term durability. Through the initiative, customers will be able to access advice on teak quality, care expectations, weathering and maintenance.

The company said the 2026 support model is not limited to product selection. It also includes guidance on delivery preparation, helping customers think about access routes, item size, placement, storage and care accessories before their furniture arrives. This is intended to make the buying experience smoother for customers purchasing larger sets or multiple items for a complete garden layout.

Luxus Home and Garden will also use the initiative to support customers considering Garden Sofa Sets, which are increasingly chosen by homeowners who want to create relaxed outdoor living areas. Sofa sets can help transform patios and terraces into social spaces for entertaining, family use and everyday relaxation, but they also require careful planning around layout, clearance, cushions, covers and complementary tables.

The company said the customer support initiative has been developed to strengthen the connection between product quality and customer education. Rather than focusing only on individual products, the initiative encourages customers to think about how each item will work within the wider outdoor space.

"Customers often know they want to improve their garden, but they may not know whether they need a dining set, a sofa set, benches, loungers or a combination of pieces," Matthew Lock, Director of online retailer and supplier Luxus Home and Garden added. "Our role is to help them make that decision more clearly, so the final result feels practical, comfortable and suitable for the property."

The launch of the 2026 UK Customer Support Initiative follows Luxus Home and Garden's continued development of its outdoor furniture range, including its teak dining sets, garden sofa sets, benches, chairs, loungers, tables, parasols, covers and teak care products. The company says the initiative will form part of its broader commitment to customer service and sustainable furniture.

Customers can access the new support initiative by contacting Luxus Home and Garden directly before placing an order or while comparing suitable products for their outdoor space.

About Luxus Home and Garden

Luxus Home and Garden is a British provider of premium indoor and outdoor furniture, specialising in sustainable teak garden furniture for homes, gardens, patios, terraces and outdoor living spaces. The company offers teak dining sets, garden sofa sets, benches, loungers, tables, parasols, covers and teak care products, with a focus on craftsmanship, durability, responsible sourcing and customer support.

Media Contact

Luxus Home and Garden

71-75 Shelton Street

Covent Garden

London

WC2H 9JQ

United Kingdom

Phone: 0333 772 9013

Email: ...

Website:

Company Number: 12728517

VAT Number: 353084018

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Source: Gajura