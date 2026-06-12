West Texas Shooting Incident Ends With Gunman Dead After Lethal Rampage, 9 Injured

MENAFN - Live Mint) A gunman who unleashed terror across the West Texas city of Midland died Friday following a tense law enforcement standoff. The violent assault claimed one life and left at least nine others wounded, local administrators confirmed.

According to municipal police, the active shooter threat was neutralized hours after the initial gunfire erupted, with the chaotic situation ultimately culminating near a local veterinary facility. While the precise cause of the suspect's death was not immediately disclosed, Midland Mayor Lori Blong stated that tactical teams utilized aerial drones and robotic surveillance to verify that the shooter was deceased.

Witness Andrea Mendias, who was working at an adjacent body shop, described hearing a detonation-like sound at the shuttered veterinary clinic just before heavily armed tactical units flooded the perimeter. Associated Press reports indicated that officers breached the structure after Mendias noted hearing a barrage of at least 40 gunshots. Video footage captured by her phone showed armor-clad forces exiting a tactical vehicle and deploying ground robots.

Regarding the casualties, Midland Memorial Hospital officials reported that four victims underwent emergency surgery, three were discharged after receiving care, and two remained in stable condition.

This community of roughly 140,000 residents, situated at the epicenter of Texas's petroleum sector, previously experienced a mass shooting in 2019. In that tragedy, a terminated energy worker killed seven individuals and injured 24 others while firing randomly across the Odessa and Midland metroplex, located roughly 300 miles west of Dallas.