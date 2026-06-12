Uddhav Thackeray Calls Urgent Meeting Of Shiv Sena-UBT Mps Amid Defection Buzz

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Following the dramatic political developments in West Bengal, intense political speculation has shifted to Maharashtra. In a swift move, former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting of all his party's Members of Parliament (MPs) on June 14.

The sudden decision has sparked widespread discussion in political circles, with questions being raised over the possibility of unrest within the party ranks.

Thackeray has directed all party MPs to gather at his residence, 'Matoshree', on June 14 amid political speculation over 'Operation Tiger'.

Political observers view the meeting as a crucial exercise by Thackeray to ensure cohesion within the party's parliamentary ranks.

All eyes will be on Parbhani MP Sanjay alias Bandu Jadhav, whose absence from recent party meetings has fuelled speculation about his political future.

Speculation is rife that Sanjay alias Bandu Jadhav is in touch with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

For several days, rumours have circulated that a few MPs from the Thackeray faction are in communication with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Reports have surfaced claiming that some of these MPs met Shinde. Leaders from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena have repeatedly suggested that several MPs aligned with Thackeray are considering a shift in political allegiance.

Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar recently visited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence. Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje held a meeting with MP Shrikant Shinde. Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure met State Industries Minister Uday Samant.

While the leaders involved have described these meetings as routine discussions related to regional development projects and funding, political observers suggest that broader political calculations may also be under discussion.

The political atmosphere has become increasingly charged following reports of political turmoil in West Bengal, triggering fresh discussions about the possibility of similar developments in Maharashtra.

Amid these developments, the opposition has intensified its criticism of the BJP-led Central government over issues such as paper leaks, alleged voter manipulation and corruption.

The Congress party launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of using aggressive tactics to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha ahead of the upcoming Parliament Monsoon Session.

Congress leaders alleged that the BJP is focused on engineering splits within opposition parties and undermining democratic principles, claiming that such attempts to alter political equations are unprecedented.