Rajasthan: Wheat Procurement At MSP Extended Till June 19, Target Increased To 28.50 Lakh Metric Tonnes

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 12 (IANS) In a major relief for farmers, the Rajasthan government on Friday extended the wheat procurement period under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme for the Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27 till June 19.

The decision has been taken by the Food and Civil Supplies Department following the directions of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

With the extension, all registered farmers whose wheat remains unsold will now be able to sell their produce at the MSP until June 19.

The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sharma, has consistently prioritised farmers' welfare and taken several farmer-centric decisions.

In another significant move, the state's wheat procurement target has been increased from 23.50 lakh metric tonnes to 28.50 lakh metric tonnes.

According to official figures, 25.90 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have already been procured from more than three lakh farmers across the state.

To ensure better returns for farmers, the state government is providing a bonus of Rs 150 per quintal over and above the Centre's MSP of Rs 2,585 per quintal.

As a result, farmers in Rajasthan are receiving Rs 2,735 per quintal, placing the state among the top performers in offering remunerative prices for wheat procurement.

Officials said the extension of the procurement period will provide farmers with an additional opportunity to sell their produce at a fair and assured price.

Chief Minister Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision links the prosperity of the nation with the prosperity of its farmers.

In line with this vision, the double-engine government is continuously working to ensure fair prices for agricultural produce, simplify procurement procedures, and strengthen the farming sector.

The Chief Minister has directed all concerned agencies to carry out procurement operations in accordance with the revised targets and ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience during the process.

He also instructed government officials to make adequate arrangements for the safe storage and management of the procured wheat.