Raj CM Watches 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata', Praises Film's 'Nation First' Message

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday attended a special screening of the film 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' at Entertainment Paradise Miraj Cinema in Jawahar Circle of Jaipur, officials said.

Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, BJP MP Manju Sharma, the film's producer and director, along with nursing professionals and students, were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the spirit of "Nation First" and sensitivity towards society form the true identity of a responsible citizen.

He described the film 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' as an inspiring portrayal of unsung heroes who dedicated their lives to serving society and the nation, placing national interest above everything else.

Chief Minister Sharma said India has repeatedly witnessed extraordinary examples of service and sacrifice during challenging times, from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Doctors, nurses, security personnel and other frontline workers set remarkable examples of humanity and national service while discharging their duties under difficult circumstances," he noted.

He said the film highlights the courage, dedication and sacrifices of countless individuals who continue to serve the nation and society despite adversity.

Such stories, he added, inspire citizens to embrace their responsibilities and contribute positively to society.

Congratulating the film's producer and the entire team, the Chief Minister said meaningful cinema can play an important role in creating awareness among the youth about duty, service and social responsibility.

He urged young people to actively participate in nation-building through service and cooperation.

Nursing professionals were also felicitated during the event in recognition of their outstanding contribution to society and healthcare services.