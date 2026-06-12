West Bengal DA Hike Buzz: July Salary Boost Ahead? Big Update Expected For Staff!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Will West Bengal government employees get a salary hike in July? Everyone's eyes are on Nabanna amid fresh buzz about a DA increase. Find out how much salaries could go up and what the latest updates are.Talk of a salary hike is once again doing the rounds among West Bengal government staff. Employees are eagerly waiting for an update from Nabanna, hoping for a Dearness Allowance (DA) increase in July.West Bengal government staff currently get about 42% less DA than their central counterparts. While central employees receive 60% DA, state staff get only 18-22%. The source claims CM Suvendu Adhikari has shown sympathy towards closing this gap.Suvendu Adhikari stated that future DA announcements will follow the All India CPI (AICPI) index. Moreover, the state government has reportedly given its in-principle nod for the 7th Pay Commission. Administrative sources say the government aims to implement it by January.Many employees feel a DA hike is essential to cope with inflation. They are finding it hard to manage household budgets as the prices of daily essentials keep rising. A DA increase would provide some much-needed financial relief.Lakhs of West Bengal government employees are now keenly watching for their July payslips. Will the long-standing issue of DA and salary hike, a point of debate since the new government was formed, finally be resolved this July?

The latest updates from Nabanna sources suggest that the July salary structure for employees hinges on the state budget. The budget will be presented on June 22.

Sources claim Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has assured that the June 22 budget holds 'big good news' for state government employees. This has sparked major hope among the staff.Government employees believe this budget might finally bring the announcement of a new Dearness Allowance (DA) hike. If it happens, the increase will be reflected directly in their July salaries.The West Bengal government has not made any official announcement about a DA hike yet. However, speculation is growing among state employees, fueled by DA hikes in other states and for central government staff.The finance department has already started clearing pending dues. Since May 29, it has been directly transferring DA arrears from 2008-2019 to the accounts of retired employees. A roadmap is also being prepared to clear dues for current staff.Experts believe that if a significant DA hike is announced in the June 22 budget, employees could receive a hefty amount in July. This payout would include both the increased allowance and pending arrears.