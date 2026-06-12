ELVN Stock On Track For Best Week Since March Following FDA-Aligned Path For Cancer Drug Development



Enliven Therapeutics also announced it has aligned with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on key elements of its planned late-stage trial.

Separately, Enliven priced an upsized public offering to raise capital for its programs. According to data from Koyfin, all 10 analysts covering ELVN stock rate it 'Buy.'

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) jumped 12% on Friday, on track to close its fourth consecutive day in the green, after the company announced that its experimental drug ELVN-001 showed encouraging results in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a type of blood cancer, in an updated Phase 1 study.

The stock has risen about 33% this week and is on track to post its best week since last March if gains hold.

ELVN Trial Outcome

As of March 2026, the drug produced meaningful responses in heavily pretreated patients, many of whom had already tried multiple existing therapies, the company said on Thursday. In one key group receiving an 80 mg daily dose, 48% of patients achieved a major molecular response - a standard measure of treatment success in CML - while 30% reached a deeper response. The drug was generally well tolerated, with most side effects being mild. However, 6% of patients discontinued the study due to adverse events, the company noted.

The company also announced it has aligned with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on key elements of its planned late-stage trial. Enliven expects to begin the late-stage trial in the second half of 2026.

Separately, Enliven priced an upsized public offering to raise capital for its programs.“The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be around $400.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses,” the company said in its pricing announcement. ELVN-001 is now the main focus of Enliven's pipeline after the company decided last year to explore strategic alternatives for its other clinical program, ELVN-002.

How Did ELVN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ELVN stock fell from 'extremely bullish' to 'bullish' levels over the past 24 hours, while message volume was 'extremely high.'

A Stocktwits user said that they believe the share price has upside left because the positive clinical data support a higher overall valuation.

According to data from Koyfin, all 10 analysts covering ELVN stock rate it 'Buy.' The stock has a 12-month average price target of $60.11, representing a potential upside of about 49% from the stock's last closing price.

ELVN stock has gained 195% this year.

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